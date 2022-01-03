The Fairbanks Ice Dogs nine-game winning streak came to an end Saturday night in Cloquet, Minnesota.
Just like in Friday night’s 2-1 victory, the Ice Dogs started fast Saturday night but faded down the stretch in suffering a 5-4 North American Hockey League loss to the Minnesota Wilderness at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.
The Ice Dogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first three minutes of the game and led 3-1 after one period, but the score was knotted 4-4 at the end of the second and the Wilderness scored the game-winning goal at 13:06 of the third to earn the win.
“It was pretty much the same as Friday night, we started strong but our conditioning and lack of practice time caught up with us,” Ice Dogs coach Trevor Stewart said via cell phone.
The NAHL Midwest Division-leading Ice Dogs are now 23-9-0-1 on the season and five points ahead of the second-place Springfield Jr. Blues. The two teams will meet this weekend in a key Midwest Division series starting Friday night in Springfield, Illinois.
Springfield boasts a 20-9-1-1 record. The Ice Dogs and Jr. Blues have split the four games they’ve played in Fairbanks. After this weekend’s series, the two teams will play again in early February in Springfield to conclude their season series.
“We’ll take the long bus ride down to Springfield tomorrow (Sunday), then get some rest and get back at it on Monday,” Stewart said. “We’ll be ready for the weekend.”
Alexander Malinowski, the Ice Dogs leading scorer, had two goals in the first period Saturday night. He scored at the 1:19 mark off assists from Billy Renfrew and McCabe Dvorak and again at the 19:45 mark assisted by Brendan Miles and Marcus Lund.
Parker Dorn scored his first goal of the season at 2:50 of the first to give the Ice Dogs a 2-0 lead with an assist from captain Jack Ring.
Bryce Howard accounted for lone Wilderness goal of the opening period.
Minnesota’s Max Neill, Jackson Lucia and Aaron Pionk scored in a span of 2 minutes and 40 second of the second period to put the Wilderness ahead 4-3, but the Ice Dogs evened the score on Lund’s second goal of the season at 17:00. Tyler Herzberg and Noah Griswold assisted on the game-tying goal.
That set the stage for Reid Conn’s game-winner for the Wilderness. It was Conn’s first goal of the season.
Fairbanks goalie Tyler Krivtsov registered 24 saves on the night, while Konrad Kausch stopped 23 shots for Minnesota.
The Ice Dogs were 0 for 3 on the power play. Minnesota did not have a power-play opportunity.
“We just can’t expect to keep winning games with the mistakes we made this evening,” Stewart said.
“We’re not handling pressure very well and we’ve got to keep the puck moving forward to get out of our own zone.”