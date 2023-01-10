Straight off their five-game winning streak, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs are now the top dogs in the NAHL’s Midwest Division.
While the playoffs are still four months away, being No. 1 in the division now carries another reward for coach Dave Allison and his squad. The team has qualified to send three players to the NAHL Top Prospects Tournament.
Allison has submitted five players’ names to the league, which will make the final decision Jan. 19 on which three players will participate in the tournament. Those selected will play in the event on Feb. 6-7 at the Pittsburgh Penguins’ UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.
“(The team) all pulled together for each other,” Allison said after the Ice Dogs’ latest victory. “(Now the) older guys are going to get the chance to go and showcase their abilities and talents.”
Allison’s coaching philosophy emphasizes teamwork and accountability, crafting a dynamic where the players fight not only for themselves but for the goals of the team while elevating opportunities for their teammates. Being able to participate in this event that, according to the NAHL, “is one of the most highly scouted events of its kind, featuring almost every NHL team and NCAA Division I school” is certainly reflective of that effort.
In the Midwest Division, the Minnesota Wilderness will send four players; the Ice Dogs and Kenai River Brown Bears will each send three; the Janesville Jets, Wisconsin Windigo, and Chippewa Steel will each send two; and the Anchorage Wolverines and Springfield Jr. Blues will each send one. Allison will serve as assistant coach for the squad, working with Minnesota coach Brett Skinner.
The NAHL also notes that 395 players who have participated in this tournament have committed to NCAA programs, including 293 to Division I schools.
Games can be viewed on HockeyTV with a paid subscription to the platform.