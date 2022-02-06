What a difference a month has made for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.
In early January the Ice Dogs got drubbed twice by the Springfield Jr. Blues in the Land of Lincoln, but Friday night in Springfield, Illinois, the Ice Dogs returned the favor.
Alexander Malinowski scored a pair of goals and goaltender Tyler Hargraves was at the top of his game as Fairbanks scored a 4-1 victory in a North American Hockey League contest at the Nelson Center in Springfield.
“The guys were focused and they played a solid hockey game from start to finish,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said in a cell phone interview after the game.
“We were playing with a lot of creativity tonight, which comes from guys who enjoy playing the game and being around one another,” Allison said. “It was a great way to start this road trip.”
The Ice Dogs and Jr. Blues met again on Saturday night in Springfield. Fairbanks finishes its final road trip outside of Alaska during the regular season with games at the Chippewa Steel on Feb. 11 and at the Minnesota Wilderness on Feb. 12.
The Ice Dogs return home for a three-game series against the Minnesota Magicians Feb, 17-19 at the Big Dipper Ice Arena to help kick off Hockey Week in Fairbanks.
Malinowski scored the first and last goals for the Ice Dogs, while newcomers Brady Welsch and Braden Lindstrom accounted for the two goals in the middle.
“He’s interested in doing things the right way and it pays off in goals,” Allison said of Malinowski. “He knows how to prepare himself for battle.”
Malinowski, one of the top scorers in the NAHL, gave the Ice Dogs a 1-0 lead with his 20th goal of the season at 11:38 of the first period off an assist from Cameron Ricotta.
The Blues answered right back when Hayden Riva scored a little more than a minute later, but that was the only puck Hargraves allowed to cross the goal line.
Hargraves stopped 30 of 31 shots that came his way to improve to 15-6-0-1 on the season.
“Our goaltending was good and we got a good effort from all four lines,” Allison said. “That’s what it takes to win these kinds of hockey games.”
Tied at 1-1, Welsch notched the game-winning at 13:55 of the second period, with assists from Tyler Herzberg and Billy Renfrew. It was the fourth goal of the year for Welsch, who joined the Ice Dogs in early January.
Lindstrom, who came over to the Ice Dogs from Chippewa, scored at 7:57 of the third period to put the Ice Dogs ahead 3-1. Malinowski and Ricotta had assists on the insurance goal.
Malinowski’s 21st goal of the season came at 16:35 of the third period to put the game on ice. Ricotta and Jacob Conrad set up the final goal of the game.