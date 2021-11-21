The Fairbanks Ice Dogs got the best of the Anchorage Wolverines in the first official meeting between the two North American Hockey League rivals from Alaska’s two largest cities.
After giving up the first goal of the game, the Ice Dogs scored the final three tallies to claim a 3-1 victory Friday night at Ben Boeke Arena in Anchorage.
“We started off well and played pretty solid for the most part,” Ice Dogs coach Trevor Stewart said via phone following the game. “It was a good team win.”
With the win the 14-7-0-1 Ice Dogs remained in a tie for first place in the NAHL Midwest Division with the Springfield Junior Blues, 14-8-0-1 as both teams have 29 points. Anchorage, 12-6-1-0, the Minnesota Wilderness, 12-7-1-0 and the Chippewa Steel, 12-10-0-1, were tied for third place with 25 points headed into Saturday night’s action.
Anchorage’s Talon Sigurdson scored his league-leading 17th goal of the season to give the Wolverines a 1-0 lead, but Fairbanks goalie Kayden Hargraves was nothing but stellar the rest of the way, finishing the game with 30 saves, including 14 in the third period.
“I’m not sure how he did it, but Kayden came up with two amazing backdoor saves in the third period,” Stewart said. “He was outstanding the entire night.”
Sigurdson’s goal came early in the second period and the Ice Dogs came back with goals by Nick Ostbloom and Cam Shasby to take a 2-1 lead into the third.
Ostbloom scored on a backhand after linemate Tyler Stewart made a strong move to the net to tie the score at 10:57 of the second period.
Shasby scored an unassisted goal at the 17:04 mark of the second to put the Ice Dogs ahead for good.
Herzberg sealed the verdict with an unassisted shorthanded goal at 10:17of the third period.
“He stripped the defenseman of the puck at the blue line and fired it just inside the pipe,” coach Stewart said. “He’s got a good shot and hopefully that goal will give him some confidence.”
The Ice Dogs had 25 shots on goal and both teams went 0 for 2 on the power play.
After Saturday night’s game in Anchorage, the series moves to Fairbanks for games on Nov. 26 and 27 at the Big Dipper Ice Arena in Fairbanks.