The Fairbanks Ice Dogs got the jump on the Anchorage Wolverines Friday night in front of a packed house at the Big Dipper Ice Arena and then battled their way to a North American Hockey League victory.
The Ice Dogs scored three times in the first period and added an empty net goal in the third to claim a 4-2 victory as the Fairbanks-Anchorage hockey rivalry began to intensify.
It marked the third time the two rivals had met in the last two weeks and each game was decided by a two-goal margin.
The Ice Dogs won 3-1 on Nov. 19 in Anchorage, but the Wolverines came back to defend their home turf at Ben Boeke Arena and claim a 4-2 win on Nov. 20.
The two teams completed their series on Saturday night at the Dipper in what was the Ice Dogs final home game of the 2021 portion of their schedule. The Ice Dogs won’t be back on the ice at the Dipper until mid-January of 2022.
It didn’t take long for Fairbanks to establish that the Dipper was indeed its home ice. Just 34 seconds into the game, Tyler Stewart put the puck from the left faceoff circle past Anchorage goalie Raythan Robbins with an assist from Dakota MacIntosh.
“I saw MacIntosh had the puck in the corner so I called for it,” Stewart said of his ninth goal of the season. “I saw an area I could shoot at, so I let it go and it happened to go in.”
A little more than two minutes later, Fairbanks defenseman Brendan Miles scored his fourth goal of the season after corralling a loose puck at the blue line and firing it past Robbins.
“It was huge for us to get on the scoreboard like that,” Stewart added. “It got the crowd into it and gave us a lot of energy.”
The Ice Dogs made it 3-0 at 16:20 of the first period when Cameron Ricotta fired a rebound into an open net with assists from Jacob Conrad and Jack Ring.
Robbins came into the game with a 9-0-1-0 record with a 1.98 goals against average and a .930 saves percentage, but gave up three goals on the 12 shots he faced in the first period. He didn’t give up another goal the rest of the night.
The second period started ominously for the Ice Dogs as Anchorage’s Clay Allen and Talon Sigurdson scored goals in the first 5:18 to pull the Wolverines to within 3-2, but Fairbanks goalie Kayden Hargraves stood tall the rest of the night to earn the victory.
Hargraves, who finished with 23 saves, improved to 11-3-0-1 on the season.
Hargraves made several key saves in the third period and then deflected a puck to Alexander Malinowski, who put a shot from inside his ow
n blue line while being knocked to the ice into an empty net at the 18:29 mark to seal the win. It was Malinowsk’s 11th goal of the season and his team-high 26th point.
While Tyler Herzberg didn’t get into the scoring column, Ice Dogs coach Trevor Stewart lauded his performance for winning key faceoffs throughout the game.
“A lot of things happen off of faceoffs so it’s important to win as many as you can” Herzberg said. “I have no idea why, but I’ve been able to win my share lately.”
Friday’ win moved the Ice Dogs into a first-place tie with the Springfield Jr. Blues in the NAHL Midwest Division standings as each team had 31 points. Anchorage is tied for third with the Chippewa Steel and Minnesota Wilderness with 27 points apiece.