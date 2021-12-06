The Fairbanks Ice Dogs completed a successful return to their home away from home Saturday night in Marshall, Minnesota by sweeping the Minnesota Wilderness.
Playing in front of a full house at Red Baron Arena, where Fairbanks spent most of last season because of Covid-19 restrictions in Fairbanks, the Ice Dogs captured a 6-3 win to remain on top of the North American Hockey League Midwest Division standings.
“It was a solid performance by our guys tonight,” Ice Dogs coach Trevor Stewart said by phone following the game. “We were better than we were on Friday night.”
Cameron Riccota scored his ninth and 10th goals of the season, while Owen Neuharth, Jacob Conrad, Tyler Stewart and Tyler Herzberg each scored once for the Ice Dogs.
Goaltender Tyler Krivtsov earned the win with a 22-save performance as he improved to 6-4-0-0 on the season.
After taking a 1-0 lead in the first period on Neuharth’s seventh goal of the season, the Ice Dogs emerged from a seven-goal second period with a 5-3 advantage. Herzberg scored the lone goal of the third period into an empty net at the 18:04 mark.
“Our goalie was good again tonight,” coach Stewart said. “We got a good lead in the second, but then we made some mistakes and let them back in it. It was a battle, but we managed to finish strong and come away with two points.”
The Ice Dogs lead the Midwest Division with an 18-8-0-1 record for 37 points. The Springfield Jr. Blues are just two points behind Fairbanks at 17-8-0-1. The Chippewa Steel are in third with 31 points and the Anchorage Wolverines hold the fourth and final playoff spot with 29 points.
Springfield defeated the Janesville Jets 6-3 on Saturday night, the Minnesota Magicians downed Chippewa 6-2 and the Anchorage Wolverines edged the Kenai River Brown Bears 5-3 in Soldotna.
The Ice Dogs are scheduled to play at Chippewa on Friday and Saturday in Wisconsin.
“We still have some areas we need to clean up and the players know it,” coach Stewart said.
“We play very well in stretches and then we’ll have some big lapses on defense,” Stewart added. “Fortunately, we have the firepower to overcome that right now, but we know we can play better as a team and much better on defense.”
Tyler Stewart and Dakota MacIntosch had two assists apiece for the Ice Dogs Saturday night, with Jack Ring, Jake Hale, Nolan Cunningham and Alexander Malinowski getting one each.
Conrad scored his first goal of the season on the power play at 2:40 of the second period and Ricotta’s power-play goal at 4:05 made it 3-0.
After Minnesota scored twice, Tyler Stewart notched his 11th goal of the year to put Fairbanks ahead 4-2. Ricotta’s second goal of the night made it 5-2, but Minnesota kept its hopes alive with a late goal to enter the third period trailing by two goals.
The Ice Dogs were 2-for-5 on the power play, while the Wilderness went 0-for-4.