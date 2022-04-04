The Fairbanks Ice Dogs put themselves in position to control their own destiny in the North American Hockey League’s Midwest Division by completing a two-game sweep of the Kenai River Brown Bears Saturday night in Soldotna.
Six different Fairbanks players scored goals and the Ice Dogs overcame three one-goal deficits en route to a 6-3 victory at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex.
“The commitment the players had in these two games was outstanding and showed them what it’s going to take to win hockey games the remainder of the season and in the playoffs,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said via cell phone after Saturday night’s second straight come-from-behind win against the Brown Bears.
The Ice Dogs rallied for a 4-2 win in Friday night’s series opener.
“They can now see what it’s going to take to beat Anchorage this weekend and win games in the playoffs,” Allison said. “I think they’ve found a sense of security. Now the most important thing is to keep things moving in the right direction.”
With the sweep, the Ice Dogs moved back into first place in the Midwest Division with a 36-19-1-2 record for 75 points. The Springfield Jr. Blues are in second place at a 34-19-1-2 record for 71 points.
There are two weeks remaining in the regular season. The Ice Dogs have two games left to play, while Springfield has four games remaining. If both teams will all of their games, the two teams would be tied for first place.
Fairbanks will entertain the Anchorage Wolverines at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Big Dipper Ice Arena, while Springfield plays a two-game series at the Chippewa Steel. Springfield wraps up its season hosting the Janesville Jets the following weekend.
Other teams still in the playoff hunt in the Midwest Division are the Minnesota Wilderness (33-21-1-1, 68 points), Anchorage (29-18-4-4, 66 points), Janesville (32-22-0-1, 65 points) and the Minnesota Magicians (24-22-6-3, 57 points).
None of the teams in the Midwest Division have clinched a playoff spot. However, Chippewa and Kenai River cannot make the playoffs.
Trailing 1-0 in the first period Saturday night, the Ice Dogs got on the scoreboard when Braden Lindstrom put the puck in the net off assists from Cam Shasby and Nolan Cunningham.
Carson Triggs scored his second goal of the game 24 seconds into the second period putting the Brown Bears ahead 2-1, but Fairbanks pulled even at 4:24 on a goal by Jake Hale off assists from Tyler Stewart and Jack Ring.
Less than a minute later, former Ice Dog Nick Ostbloom scored for Kenai River to put the Brown Bears ahead 3-2.
It didn’t take long for the Ice Dogs to get even as Maksis Brimanus found the back of the net at 6:06 to knot the score at 3-3. McCabe Dvorak and Jacob Conrad set up the game-tying score.
Ice Dogs defenseman Tristan Sarsland scored what proved to be the game-winning goal on the power play at 15:45 of the second period. Alexander Malinowski and Jacob Conrad earned assists.
The Ice Dogs put the game away with two goals late in the third period. Kevin Marx Noren made it 5-3 at 16:22 and Ring put the puck into an empty net at 18:58. Sarsland and Brady Welsch had assists on the Marx Noren goal, while Billy Renfrew and Hale set up the empty-net score.
Kayden Hargraves earned the win with a 24-save performance and improve to 22-10-1-1 on the year. Kenai River goalie Levi Gho of Fairbanks stopped 28 shots.