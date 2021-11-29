Dakota MacIntosch had the biggest night of his Junior hockey career on Saturday at the Big Dipper Ice Arena to lead the Fairbanks Ice Dogs to a sweep of the Anchorage Wolverines.
MacIntosch scored four goals, two in the first period and two in the third, as the Ice Dogs completed a two-game sweep of their Anchorage rivals in the North American Hockey League Midwest Division.
After winning a thrilling 4-2 decision Friday night, Saturday’s game was all Fairbanks as the Ice Dogs rolled to a 9-3 victory in their final game of the year at the Big Dipper. Fairbanks next home games are Jan. 14-15 against the Kenai River Brown Bears.
MacIntosch had a breakout game scoring twice in the opening session to give the Ice Dogs a 2-1 lead, then he completed his hat trick with his third goal at 1:31 of the third period when he leveled the Wolverine who had the puck and beat Anchorage goalie Shayne Soderwall with a blistering shot from the left faceoff circle.
“It feels good to finally get something going,” said MacIntosch, who now has 10 goals on the season.
His fourth goal came on a power play at 7:48 of the third period to cap a four-goal outburst, but his third score was definitely his favorite of the four.
“The big hit and then to get a nice shot off was pretty sweet,” MacIntosch said. “It was a good feeling to see all those hats being thrown on the ice.”
The game was halted for several minutes while Ice Dogs officials filled a trash bag with all of the hats fans threw on the ice after MacIntosch’s third goal.
The Ice Dogs also got a solid goaltending performance from backup netminder Tyler Krivtsov, who made 24 saves, most of which came in the first and second periods when the game was relatively close.
“It was great to see Mac have a breakout game, and I thought Krivtsov made some key saves when we needed him to,” Ice Dogs coach Trevor Stewart said.
“We got four points this weekend so that’s good, but I don’t think we were overly sharp,” Stewart added. “We got some pucks to go in the net at the right time.”
The four points the Ice Dogs picked up propelled them into first place in the NAHL Midwest Division standings with 33 points. The St. Louis Jr. Blues are second with 31 points followed by the Chippewa Steel with 29. Anchorage dropped into a fourth-place tie with the Minnesota Wilderness with 27 points apiece.
The four points also enabled to Ice Dogs to take control of the Alaska Airlines Club 49 Cup standings with 14 points. Anchorage has eight and Kenai River has two. The Cup will be awarded to the top NAHL team in Alaska at the end of the season.
Fairbanks led 2-1 at the end of the first period, 5-3 at the end of the second and then secured the win with four goals in the third period.
In addition to the four goals by MacIntosch, the Ice Dogs got goals from Alexander Malinowski (12) Tyler Stewart (10), captain Jack Ring (7), Billy Renfrew (13) and Owen Neuharth (5).
Nolan Cunningham had three assists on the night for Fairbanks, while several other players had two apiece.
Jackson Reineke, Cooper Morris and Tilon Sigurdson had a goal apiece for Anchorage, while Soderwall was credited with 20 saves.
The Ice Dogs will play two home games at the Red Baron Arena in Marshall, Minnesota, this weekend against the Minnesota Wilderness.
Marshall hosted the Ice Dogs last season when Covid-19 restrictions prevented the Ice Dogs from playing in Fairbanks. Ice Dogs general manager Rob Proffitt said the series is a thank you to the community that made the 2020-2021 season possible.
Following the games in Marshal, the Ice Dogs play at the Chippewa Steel (Dec. 10-11), Janesville Jets (Dec.18-19), Minnesota Wilderness (Dec. 30-31) and Springfield Jr. Blues (Jan. 7-8) before returning to the friendly confines of the Big Dipper.