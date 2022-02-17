The Fairbanks Ice Dogs are in desperate need of righting the ship if they want to stay in the hunt for the North American Hockey League Midwest Division title.
Heading into this week’s three-game series with the Minnesota Magicians, the Ice Dogs trail the league-leading Springfield Jr. Blues by three points and Springfield has played three fewer games than Fairbanks.
The Ice Dogs and Magicians are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. today at the Big Dipper Ice Arena and then complete the series with 7:30 p.m. games Friday and Saturday at the Dipper.
It’s the Ice Dogs annual “Stick it to Cancer” weekend.
Fairbanks finished the 2021 portion of the schedule a 23-8-0-1 record and a seven-point lead in the standings over Springfield, but the Ice Dogs have fallen on lean times since the new year started, sporting just a 5-7-1-0 record.
Fairbanks now sports a 28-15-1-1 record, while Springfield boasts a 29-10-1-2 mark.
The Ice Dogs are 5-4-1-0 since Dave Allison took over as head coach for Trevor Stewart, who resigned to take the associate head coach position at the University of Alaska Anchorage.
This weekend’s games mark a critical moment for Fairbanks if the Ice Dogs want to have home ice throughout the NAHL Midwest Division playoffs.
One thing in favor of the Ice Dogs is that the team will not have to leave Alaska for the rest of the regular season, but they will have to take advantage of that situation if they want to claim the division crown.
On “Stick it to Cancer” weekend, the Ice Dogs partner with the Circle of Hope Foundation, the Greater Fairbanks Cancer Association and Foundation Health Partners to promote cancer awareness throughout the community by auctioning off the special jersey’s worn by players during the three-game series.
The auctions will take place between periods of all three games this weekend.
“Our partnership with the Circle of Hope and the other organizations to bring cancer awareness to the community has been going on for several years now,” said Ice Dogs general manager Rob Proffitt. “We not only raise money through the jersey auctions, but we help make the community aware of all forms of cancer and heighten awareness about preventions and possible cures.”
The Friday and Saturday games also help kick off “Hockey Week in Fairbanks,” a 10-day celebration of the sport held throughout the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Hockey Week in Fairbanks starts on Friday when the first clue in the “Quest for the Golden Puck” is released on the Hockey Week Facebook page.
Other events on Friday include the unveiling of this year’s Hockey Week Ice Sculpture prior to the Ice Dogs game and the game itself.
There will be Hockey Week activities all day long Saturday at the Big Dipper. The Hockey Extravaganza, featuring a myriad of kids’ games and information booths, is scheduled to begin Saturday morning and run through mid-afternoon, while Celebrity Games will be played throughout the day.
The Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for late afternoon on the mezzanine level at the Big Dipper with the Ice Dogs game to follow.
Sunday is Roger McKinnon Day throughout the Fairbanks area and there will be 3-on-3 tournaments on the outdoor rinks at the Big Dipper.
For more information on Hockey Week in Fairbanks go to the Hockey Week in Fairbanks Facebook page.