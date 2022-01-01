The Ice Dogs picked up right where they left off prior to the Christmas break, claiming a 2-1 victory against the Minnesota Wilderness for Fairbanks’ ninth straight North American Hockey League victory.
The Ice Dogs scored twice in the first nine minutes of the game and goaltender Tyler Krivtsov responded with a 32-save performance at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet, Minnesota.
“Tyler was definitely the difference-maker for us tonight, especially in the third period,” Ice Dogs coach Trevor Stewart said via cell phone following the game.
Krivtsov gave up the loan Wilderness goal in the third period, but made more than half of his 32 saves, 17 in all, to protect the lead and improve to 9-4-0-0 on the season.
“The guys were excited to be back on the ice and got off to a great start,” Stewart said. “Then fatigue started to settle in toward the end.”
The Ice Dogs outshot the Wilderness 21-15 in the first two periods, but Minnesota registered an 18-9 advantage in shots on goal in the final 20 minutes.
The victory improved the NAHL Midwest Division-leading Ice Dogs to 23-8-0-1 on the season heading into Saturday night’s series finale with the Wilderness.
Alexander Kulmanovsky scored his first goal as an Ice Dog at 5:27 of the first period off assists from Nolan Cunningham and Cam Shasby.
“Cunningham did a great job of controlling the puck down low and Alexander came off the bench and put it in from the top of the slot,” Stewart said. “It was on his stick and in the net just like that.”
Noah Griswold’s fourth goal of the season proved to be the game-winning score off assists from Joe Greniuk and Tyler Herzberg.
“That was an excellent goal,” Stewart said. “He reached up and batted the puck into the net backhand.”
Nicholas Rexine scored the lone goal for the Wilderness at 7:25 of the third period to break up Krivtsov’s bid for a shutout, but the Ice Dogs netminder stood tall the rest of the night to preserve the victory.
Fairbanks finished with 30 shots on Wilderness goaltender Konrad Kausch.
Neither team converted on its loan power play opportunity.