The late Meat Loaf crooned two out of three ain’t bad, and the Fairbanks Ice Dogs only need half that many as they resume their North American Hockey League playoff series today with the Minnesota Wilderness.
Having swept both games at the Big Dipper Ice Arena last weekend — 3-2 in overtime Friday night and a 7-1 thumping Saturday night — the Ice Dogs need just one win in three attempts this weekend to advance to the Midwest Division finals.
Today’s game is at 4:15 p.m. Alaska Dayllight Time, as would be tomorrow’s Game 4, if necessary. Should a fifth and deciding game in the series be needed, the puck would drop at 2 p.m. Alaska time on Sunday.
Should Fairbanks win, they will play host next weekend to a pair of games against the Anchorage Wolverines. Anchorage swept the Springfield Jr. Blues on the road last weekend, three games to none.
NOTES: Forward Cameron Ricotta and defenseman Tristan Sarsland have both made college commitments to NCAA Division I programs.
Ricotta, a Buffalo, New York, native will attend Mercyhurst. He has 24 goals and 22 assists in his second season with the Ice Dogs.
Sarsland, from Wayzata, Minn., will sign with Clarkson. In just 10 games he has scored five goals with five assists.