The Fairbanks Ice Dogs are gearing up for their upcoming season. Their first game takes place on Sept. 8 against the Janesville Jets.
This is the teams’ first season under the direction of new head coach Ryan Theros. “The passion behind this organization, as a coach, is something that you want,” Theros said about joining the team. “This is something that I have always had my eyes on.”
The Ice Dogs missed the playoffs last season after finishing with a 28-25-6 record. Following a disappointing ending to last season, Theros hopes to get the team back to contention.
“The ultimate vision is to bring home the Robertson Cup,” Theros said. “That’s something that you set as a big goal. We have to get back on track in terms of accountability and having a good product on the ice. We want to put up some banners.”
Players on the team shared a similar feeling towards this year’s expectations. “We have high expectations,” Reece Cordray, a winger on the team, said. “We are all really excited. I’m expecting a lot of good things to happen.”
“It’s all about forgetting last year,” center Kole Altergott said. “The expectations are high, we’re really coming in and taking the young guys under our wing. Making sure the whole squad is ready to go.”
The Ice Dogs want to implement an aggressive style of play under their new head coach.
“A lot of it is going to be really aggressive. Playing fast and physical, as well as playing for each other,” Theros said about the team’s philosophy. “There isn’t going to be any individualism playing on this team.”
Theros isn’t the only new face on the roster as many new players have joined the squad for the upcoming season. “There’s a lot of new faces that are going to be in town, we’re excited about all of them. It’s a really good group as a whole. They’re really excited to be here.” Theros said.
The team starts their season with a month-long road trip. Their first scheduled home game doesn’t take place until Oct. 6 against the Minnesota Wilderness. Theros believes that a positive to this type of schedule is the time the team will spend together and the chemistry that will come from it.
Morale around the team is high, and the players look ready to compete on the ice. “The vibe is awesome. Everyone is connecting really well,” Altergott said. “I think it’s better than last year. We’re really connecting together quickly.”
Contact Caleb Jones at 907-459-7530 or at cjones@newsminer.com.