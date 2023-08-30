The Fairbanks Ice Dogs are gearing up for their upcoming season. Their first game takes place on Sept. 8 against the Janesville Jets.

This is the teams’ first season under the direction of new head coach Ryan Theros. “The passion behind this organization, as a coach, is something that you want,” Theros said about joining the team. “This is something that I have always had my eyes on.”

Contact Caleb Jones at 907-459-7530 or at cjones@newsminer.com.