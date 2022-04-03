The Fairbanks Ice Dogs finally took advantage of an opportunity to gain ground on their closest North American Hockey League rivals by rallying to beat the last-place Kenai River Brown Bears on Friday night in Soldotna.
Going into Friday night’s game with the Brown Bears, the Ice Dogs were tied for first place with the Springfield Jr. Blues in the NAHL Midwest Division. The Ice Dogs also knew Springfield had already lost both games of its series with the Minnesota Wilderness.
Thanks to goals by defensemen Tristan Sarsland and Jacob Conrad, the Ice Dogs regained sole possession of first place with a hard-fought 4-2 victory over the Brown Bears at the Soldotna Regional Sports Center.
Going into Saturday night’s games, Fairbanks led the division with 73 points, followed by Springfield with 71, the Minnesota Wilderness with 68, the Anchorage Wolverines with 65 and the Janesville Jets with 63.
Fairbanks had three games remaining in the regular season heading into Saturday night’s rematch at Kenai River, while the Jr. Blues and Wilderness each had four games remaining and Anchorage and Janesville had six each.
Trailing 2-1 after the first period Friday night, the Ice Dogs tied the score when Sarsland scored his third goal of the season 8:50 of the second period off assists from Marx Norenand Love Bergvall.
Fairbanks took the lead for good at 3:31 of the third period when Conrad found the back of the net thanks to an assist from captain Jack Ring.
Ice Dogs leading scorer Alexander Malinowski put the game away with his 33rd goal of the season at the 18:31 mark of the final period. Cameron Ricotta recorded an assist.
Fairbanks jumped out to a 1-0 lead early in the first period on Jake Hale’s 14th goal of the year with help from linemates Tyler Stewart and Ring.
Goals by Kaden Hjelm and Max Marquette gave Kenai River a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period.
Ice Dogs goaltender Kayden Hargraves was superb in the final two periods stopping all 25 shots he faced to improve his season record to 21-10-1-1. He had 35 saves on the night in recording his second straight win.
Kenai River goalie Bryant Marks made 28 saves.
Neither team scored on the power play. Fairbanks had four chances and Kenai River had five.
After Saturday night’s clash with the Brown Bears, the Ice Dogs return home to close out the regular season with a two-game series against the Anchorage Wolverines at 7:30 p.m. on April 8 and 9 in the friendly confines of the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
While the Ice Dogs wrap up the season April 8 and 9, the rest of the NAHL Midwest contenders end their seasons on the weekend of April 14-16.
The NAHL Midwest Divisoin playoffs start the following weekend.