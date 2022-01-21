Two more Fairbanks Ice Dogs hockey players have made commitments to play at the NCAA Division I level heading into this weekend’s showdown with the Anchorage Wolverines.
Defenseman Nolan Cunningham announced last week that he will play for the Air Force Academy next season, while forward Dakota MacIntosh announced this week that he plans on playing for the University of Maine Black Bears when his college career begins.
The Ice Dogs, who currently lead the North American Hockey League’s Midwest Division with a 25-11-0-1 record, take on the third-place Wolverines, 19-12-3-0, at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday at Ben Boeke Ice Arena in Anchorage.
Cunningham is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound defenseman from Great Falls, Montana, in his first and final season with the Ice Dogs.
He has played in all 37 Ice Dogs games this season, accumulating 4 goals and 16 assists for 20 points.
“I am super excited to announce my commitment to play for the Air Force Academy,” Cunningham said in a press release from the Ice Dogs and the NAHL.
“I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches who helped make this possible,” Cunningham added. “I would like to thank all who have helped me along my way.”
Prior to joining the Ice Dogs this season, Cunningham played for the Colorado Springs Tigers U16 team.
MacIntosh is a 6-2, 185-pound forward from Winnipeg, Manitoba, who is in his first season with the Ice Dogs.
He had a hat trick against Anchorage earlier this season and has 13 goals and 12 assists for 35 points in 32 games.
“I am proud and honored to announce my commitment to Maine,” MacIntosh said. “I’d like to thank my parent, friends, teammates and coaches who have helped me reach where I am today.”
Other Ice Dogs players who have committed to playing for NCAA Division I hockey teams in the future include leading scorer Alexander Malinowski (American International College), Brendan Miles (University of Michigan), Owen Neuharth (Colgate University), Nicholas Ostbloom (Alaska Nanooks) and Cam Shasby (Western Michigan University).
Heading into tonight’s game against Anchorage, the Ice Dogs lead the Alaska Airlines Club 49 competition for Junior hockey bragging rights in Alaska with 18 points, while Anchorage has 13 and Kenai River seven.
Following this weekend’s games in Anchorage, the Ice Dogs return home for another two-game series against the Kenai River Brown Bears Jan. 28-29 at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.