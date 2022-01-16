Playing in front of the home crowd for the first time in six weeks and under the direction of a new coach, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs were not going to be denied Friday night.
The Ice Dogs scored early and often en rout to a 10-1 mauling of the Kenai River Brown Bears in Dave Allison’s debut as coach in the North American Hockey League.
“This is a great group of kids who were well-coached before I got here and getting back on the ice in front of these fans gave them a lot of enthusiasm out there tonight,” said Allison, who was named Ice Dogs coach on Monday after Trevor Stewart resigned to become the associate head coach at the University of Alaska Anchorage.
“This is what I call an organizational win and that includes Stewey,” Allison said. “Everyone was involved from top to bottom.”
Four different ice Dogs—Tyler Stewart, Billy Renfrew, Jake Hale and Cameron Ricotta—scored two goals apiece, while Alexander Malinowski and Marcus Lund each lit the lamp once.
“It’s pretty simple, you need to have the puck in order to be successful and we had the puck tonight,” Allison said. “All four lines scored so everyone was involved.”
Ice Dogs captain Jack Ring and defenseman Jacob Conrad had four assists apiece and Malinowski, the team’s leading scorer, picked up two helpers. Hale, Ricotta, Noah Griswold, Dakota MacIntosh, McCabe Dvorak, Nolan Cunningham and Brady Welsch each had one assist.
Goaltender Kayden Hargraves gave up an early goal, but was at the top of his game the rest of the night making 30 saves to register the win. He was especially sharp in the second period when he prevented the Brown Bears from scoring on a two-man breakaway and solo breakaway.
The Ice Dogs took a 4-1 lead into the first intermission and scored three goals in each of the final two periods. Fairbanks finished with 29 shots on goal.
Ryan Finch scored Kenai River’s lone goal at 5:19 of the first period to tie the score at 1-1, but it was all Fairbanks from that point on.
It was a tumultuous week for the Ice Dogs players, who had no idea there would be a coaching change until they arrived at the Big Dipper on Monday expecting practice as usual.
“We were all shell-shocked at the beginning, but I think everyone responded well to what happened,” Ring said. “The two coaches think pretty much alike so the transition wasn’t that difficult. We’ve tweaked a few things but mostly everything is the same.”
Ring said the Ice Dogs were more than happy to be back in Fairbanks after spending six weeks on the road.
“Everyone was super excited to get back home and on the ice in front of our fans,” Ring said. “It really meant a lot to our guys to hear all that noise.”
When asked about the atmosphere in the Dipper, Allison got a broad smile on his face.
“It kind of reminded of the old Chicago Stadium,” said Allison, who played 10 years as a professional defenseman before embarking on his coaching career. “Obviously there weren’t 16,000 people in the stands, but it sure sounded like 16,000.”
The Ice Dogs and Brown Bears played again Saturday night.