They say a two-goal advantage is the hardest lead in hockey to protect and the Fairbanks Ice Dogs found that out Friday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
The Ice Dogs saw a 2-0 lead slip away, rallied to overcome a 3-2 deficit and send the game into overtime, then suffered a 4-3 North American Hockey League shootout loss to the Minnesota Magicians in the second game of a three-game series.
The Ice Dogs won the series opener 7-4 on Thursday night.
After a 5-minute 3-on-3 overtime decision didn’t decide the outcome of the game, Minnesota’s Hunter Longhi scored the only goal in the 3-man shootout to give the Magicians the victory and two points in the Midwest Division standings.
The Ice Dogs picked up a point in the standings and moved into a first-place tie with the Springfield Jr. Blues. Both teams have 61 points heading into Saturday’s action, but Springfield has played four fewer games than Fairbanks at this point in the season. Springfield suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of the Janesville Jets on Friday night.
Despite the shootout loss, what the Ice Dogs did win outright on Friday night was with their Stick it to Cancer auction, which raises money for the Circle of Hope Foundation, the Greater Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation and the Ice Dogs.
The nine players’ jerseys auctioned off brought in more than $25,000 and the total for the first two nights of the event was nearly $38,000.
The remainder of the players’ jerseys were auctioned off between periods of the series finale on Saturday night.
Kevin Marx Noren got the Ice Dogs off to a fast start when he scored just 1:21 into Friday’s game off assists from Billy Renfrew and McCabe Dvorak.
The second period got off to an even faster start when Jake Hale lit the lamp just seven seconds after the faceoff, but the Magicians didn’t back down and rallied to tie the score midway through the middle stanza on goals from Lucas Kanta and Gavin Best.
Kanta got Minnesota on the board at the 7:38 mark and Best tied things up at 10:59. Kanta scored his second goal of the night and fourth of the series to put the Magicians on top 3-2 at 4:16 of the third period.
The Ice Dogs sent the game into overtime on Alexander Malinowski’s fourth goal of the series assisted by Renfrew with 6:55 left in regulation.
Neither team would score again until Longhi slipped the puck past Ice Dogs goalie Tyler Krivtsov in the shootout. Longhi also had two assists on the night, after posting a goal and three assists on Thursday night.
Minnesota goalie Josh Seeley was outstanding Friday night stopping 44 of 47 shots that came his direction. He stopped Malinowski, Braden Lindstrom and Marx Noren in the shootout to preserve the victory.
Krivtsov made 29 saves for the Ice Dogs.
Fairbanks failed to score on the only power play opportunity of the game.