Ice Dogs

News-miner File Photo

Ice Dogs getting ready for a face-off during a game in the 2022 season.

 Jeff Olsen

Looking for their first win of the season, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs (0-3) took on the undefeated Maryland Black Bears (3-0) in day two of the NAHL Showcase on Thursday. It was a shutout win for the Black Bears as they defeated the Ice Dogs 4-0.

In their three prior games the Fairbanks offense averaged a respectable 3.3 goals per game. However, the defense gave up 4.75 per game.

Contact Caleb Jones at 907-459- 7530 or at cjones@newsminer.com.