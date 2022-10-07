There’s nothing quite like taking on your biggest rival in the first home game of the hockey season.
That’s exactly what the Fairbanks Ice Dogs will be doing when they entertain the Anchorage Wolverines at 7:30 tonight at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
After going 7-3-0-0 during their 10-game road trip to open the season, the Ice Dogs will be more than happy to play in front of a packed crowd of home fans in the friendly confines of the Dipper.
“We had a great rivalry with Anchorage last year and I expect that to continue again this year,” second-year Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said earlier this week. ”We have a lot of guys returning and so do they and we both play similar styles.”
The Ice Dogs beat the Wolverines on the final day of the regular season last year to claim the Alaska Airlines Club 49 Cup, which is awarded to the top North American Hockey League club in Alaska each season. The Kenai River Brown Bears also compete for the Cup.
“We want to set the pace and control the territory and so do they,” Allison said. “In the end, one of us will do it longer and better than the other.”
“It’s a perfect way to start off the season,” veteran Ice Dogs goalie Kayden Hargraves said. “We’re picking up right where we left off last season.”
Hargraves, who has been named NAHL Midwest Division player of the week twice in the first month of the season, boasts a 6-1-0 record with a 1.86 goals against average and a .946 saves percentage.
“It’s been a good start to the season and I’m feeling confident,” Hargraves said. “There’s no special sauce to it. I have a lot of guys in front of me who are playing very well.”
Hargraves is looking forward to stepping back onto the ice in front of the Ice Dogs fans.
“It’s definitely a great feeling for the returning players and it’s going to be quite a treat for the new guys,” Hargraves said.
Allison said everyone should be excited about tonight’s home opener.
“How can you not be excited to play in front of the best fans and arguably in one of the best venues in all of junior hockey,” Allison said.
“It’s the start of the Alaska Cup, and the Dipper will be packed,” third-year Ice Dogs forward Tyler Herzberg said. “It’s a great atmosphere and I’ve been telling the new guys to just start feeling the puck in warmups and be ready for the big crowd.”
Herzberg leads the Ice Dogs offense with six goals and three assists for nine points in the first 10 games.
“It’s great to get some Ws under our belts early in the season,” Herzberg said of the 7-3-0-0 record the Ice Dogs had on the season-opening road trip. “It’s the best start we’ve had in the three years I’ve been here and we want to keep it going.”
The Ice Dogs are tied for the Midwest Division lead with the Janesville Jets; both teams have 14 points, and Allison said he likes what he’s seen so far this season.
“We have balance, toughness, skill and goaltending,” Allison said. “We have guys who are willing to help their teammates be better players and that makes for a better team. They are relentless in their pursuit of making each other better hockey players.”
After tonight’s opener, the Ice Dogs and Wolverines will face off again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Fairbanks Ice Dogs assistant coach Aaron McPheters. Photo courtesy of Fairbanks Ice Dogs Hockey Club
