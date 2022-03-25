The big question heading into this weekend’s North American Hockey League showdown between the Chippewa Steel and the Fairbanks Ice Dogs — Which Fairbanks team will show up?
Will it be the aggressive team that pounded the Anchorage Wolverines 8-3 last Saturday or will it be the “soft and soggy” team that suffered a 5-2 loss to the Wolverines last Friday?
“That’s the question only they (the players) can answer,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said in a midweek interview. “I’m pretty sure I know what their response is going to be.”
The Ice Dogs and Steel square off at 7:30 tonight and again at 7:30 Saturday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Fairbanks is in a must-win situation in the race for the NAHL Midwest Division title and home-ice advantage for the divisional playoffs.
The Ice Dogs lead the division with 69 points and have six games remaining in the regular season. All of the teams chasing the Ice Dogs have between eight and 10 games remaining in the regular season.
The Springfield Jr. Blues are currently in second place with 67 points and have eight games remaining. The Minnesota Wilderness are third with 61 points and eight games remaining, followed by the Janesville Jets with 59 points and eight games remaining, the Anchorage Wolverines with 58 points and 10 games remaining and the Minnesota Magicians with 56 points and nine games remaining.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen the division and the race for playoff spots this close,” Ice Dogs general manager Rob Proffitt said. “Obviously, we need to put a little run together right now if we want to get home ice in the playoffs.”
Springfield entertains the Minnesota Magicians, while Janesville is at the Minnesota Wilderness and Anchorage hosts Kenai River in other Midwest Division series this weekend.
The Ice Dogs enter tonight’s game coming off a powerful win against the Wolverines. Eight different Ice Dogs scored goals in that game and Fairbanks led 8-1 until the final minute.
“We played a full-service game and we need to keep doing that,” Allison said. “We were solid on defense, we were solid on special teams and our goaltender gave us a chance to win.”
Allison said the key this weekend will be the ability to control and secure the puck.
“Puck security is what separates the contenders from the pretenders,” Allison said. “Contenders secure the puck to take the game o the next level.”
