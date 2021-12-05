The Fairbanks Ice Dogs had one of those magic moments on Friday night in Marshall, Minnesota.
The Ice Dogs returned to the town that hosted the Fairbanks-based North American Hockey League team during 2020-21 season when the Covid-19 pandemic prevented Fairbanks from playing on its home ice at the Big Dipper Ice Arena for most of the season and they delivered a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Wilderness.
“It was an amazing moment, especially for the veteran players who spent last year with the people of Marshall,” Ice Dogs coach Trevor Stewart said in a phone interview after the game. “It brought a little bit of closure for all the things that happened last year and it was definitely a special moment for all of our guys.”
Playing in front of 1,100 fans at the Red Baron Arena in Marshall, the Ice Dogs took a 2-0 lead midway through the second period and never trailed in claiming the victory that kept Fairbanks in first place in the NAHL Midwest Division Standings.
Heading into Saturday night’s rematch, the Ice Dogs led the Midwest Division with a 17-8-0-1 record for 35 points. The Springfield Jr. Blues are second at 16-8-0-1 for 33 points. The Chippewa Steel are third with 31 points and the Anchorage Wolverines are tied for fourth with the Wilderness at 27 points.
The Kenai River Brown Bears defeated Anchorage 4-2 Friday night, while Springfield posted a 4-0 win against the Janesville Jets and Chippewa skated to a 5-1 win over the Minnesota Magicians.
Goalie Kayden Hargraves was the man in the spotlight for the Ice Dogs in Friday night’s win as he stopped 37 shots and improved his record to 12-3-0-1 on the season.
“Kayden was definitely the difference in the game tonight,” coach Stewart said. “We didn’t play that well, but we found a way to win and Kayden’s play was the most important part of that.”
The line of captain Jack Ring, Jake Hale and Cameron Ricotta came through in a big way for the Ice Dogs. Each player registered a goal in the Ice Dogs third straight win.
“It was nice to see those guys come through in a big way tonight,” Stewart said.
After a scoreless first period, the Ice Dogs opened the scoring when Hale put the puck in the net at 7:53 of the second period off assists from Tyler Stewart and Tyler Herzberg.
Less than two minutes later Ricotta scored his eighth goal of the season with assists from Ring and Hale to give the Ice Dogs a two-goal lead that the Wilderness couldn’t overcome.
After Minnesota scored its first goal of the game, the Ice Dogs took a 3-1 lead into the second intermission on a goal by Nolan Cunningham with an assist from Tyler Stewart.
Minnesota made it 3-2 early in the third period, but Owen Neuharth scored a power play goal at 15:52 of the third for what proved to be the game-winning goal. Jacob Conrad and Alexander Malinowski were credited with assists.
Minnesota scored a shorthanded goal with 34 second left in the game to make it 4-3, but Ring accounted for the Ice Dogs second power play goal of the period with one second left on the clock to secure the victory.
The Ice Dogs went 2 for 6 on the power play, while the Wilderness were 1 for 5. Minnesota goalie Graham Burke stopped 24 of the 29 shots that came his way.