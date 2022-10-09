Hockey fans celebrated 50 years of Alaska Gold Kings and Fairbanks Ice Dogs history on Saturday at the fabled Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Yes, there was a hockey game between the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and Anchorage Wolverines, but the night belonged to the history behind two of Fairbanks most decorated hockey programs and the men who made them happen.
The celebration started in the afternoon when “The Gold Kings Movie” was played on the video screens at the Big Dipper.
Several hundred fans and numerous former Gold King players turned out to watch the movie that chronicles the history of the Gold Kings franchise that played in Fairbanks from 1973-1997.
Between the first and second period of the Ice Dogs game, the Gold Kings and their general manager John Rosie were honored along with Ice Dogs general manager Rob Proffitt.
Proffitt started off the celebration with an overview of the past 50 years of hockey in Fairbanks before presenting Rosie with a plaque for the Gold Kings induction into the Alaska State Hockey Hall of Fame in early September. The Gold Kings were the first team to ever be inducted into the state hall of fame.
After an eloquent acceptance speech, Rosie turned the tables and presented Proffitt with his plaque for being inducted as an individual into the state hall of fame at the same time.
The game itself was a typical Fairbanks-Anchorage hockey showdown with up-and-down action and plenty of intensity to keep everyone on the edge of their seats.
The Wolverines spoiled the Ice Dogs party for the second straight as they skated to a hard-fought 4-2 victory to complete a two-game sweep of their North American Hockey League series. The Wolverines won the opener 6-2 on Friday night.
Anchorage took a 2-1 lead in the first period on a pair of goals by Cameron Morris. He scored at the 2:38 mark to give the Wolverines a 1-0 lead and again at 9:18 to break a 1-1 tied and put the Wolverines ahead for good.
Marc Lund scored both of the Ice Dogs goals. His first goal tied the score at 1-1 at 3:21 of the opening period and his second goal at 14:29 of the second cut the Ice Dogs deficit to 3-2.
Earlier in the second, Anchorage took a 3-1 lead when Wilson Dahlheimer found the back of the net.
Anchorage’s Kyle Bauer scored an empty-net goal with 37 seconds left on the clock to complete the scoring.
Anchorage goalie Shane Soderwall earned his second straight win by stopping 27 of 29 shots that came his way. Fairbanks goalie Kayden Hargraves made 21 saves.
Anchorage converted on its only power play opportunity Saturday night, while the Ice Dogs were 0 for 3 with an extra attacker.
The Ice Dogs return to action next weekend when they travel to Soldotna to take on the Kenai River Brown Bears.