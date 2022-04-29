The Minnesota Wilderness turned the tables on the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in Game 3 of the North American Hockey League Midwest Division semifinals in Cloquet, Minnesota.
Playing on their home ice at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena, the Wilderness used a short-hand goal and a power-play goal to take a 2-0 lead and went on to claim a 4-1 victory.
“They were just hungrier to get the win than we were,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said Friday evening. “We got off to a decent start, but we just didn’t have the intensity and predictability that we look for throughout a game.”
Fairbanks still leads the best-of-five series 2-1 heading into tonight’s Game 4 at 4:15 (AKDT). If the Ice Dogs win tonight, they will advance to the Midwest Division finals against the Anchorage Wolverines. If a fifth game is needed to determine the Fairbanks-Minnesota will winner, it will be played at 2 p.m. Sunday.
“This group has always responded,” Allison said. “I expect us to play with more energy and support of each other (tonight) and put forth more energy on the defensive end.”
Goaltending and special teams were a big reason why the Ice Dogs won the first two games of the series with the Wilderness last weekend in Fairbanks.
Friday, the same could be said for the Wilderness win on Friday night as Minnesota’s special teams scored twice and goaltender Matthew Smith stopped 27 of 28 shots to earn the victory.
Fairbanks goalie Kayden Hargraves stopped 26 of the 30 shots that came his way on Friday night.{
Billy Renfrew accounted for the lone Ice Dogs goal, with assists going to Cameron Ricotta and Jacob Conrad.
Renfrew’s goal at 13:28 of the second period didn’t come until the Wilderness had built a 3-0 lead and Smith made sure the Ice Dogs didn’t score again.
Minnesota opened the scoring at 5:39 of the first period on an unassisted, short-handed goal off the stick of Ethan Wolthers.
The Wolverines notched what proved to be the game-winning goal at4:50 of the second period when Nicholas Rexine registered a power-play goal.
William Persson’s second goal of the series gave the Wilderness a 3-0 lead at 13:11 of the second period, but Renfrew countered with the Ice Dogs lone goal 17 seconds later.
Jared Mangen put the game away at 16:50 of the third period to give the Wolverines the 4-1 win.