The Fairbanks Ice Dogs did a lot of things right on Friday night, but it still wasn’t enough to overcome the Kenai River Brown Bears in a North American Hockey League contest at Soldotna.
Trailing 2-0 in the second period, the Ice Dogs rallied to tie the score but Kenai River notched the final three goals of the game to claim a 5-2 win in front of more than 1,200 fans at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex.
“We did a lot of good things coming back from being two goals down and killing a lot of penalties,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said.
“We’ve just got to become a lot more resilient and a lot more dependent on each other to get things moving in the right direction,” he added.
It was the Ice Dogs second straight loss on the road, but Fairbanks remained in first place in the NAHL Midwest Division following Friday night’s action.
In other key matchups, the Anchorage Wolverines defeated the Minnesota Wilderness and the Janesville Jets knocked off the Springfield Jr. Blues.
Going into Saturday night’s rematch with Kenai River, the Ice Dogs led the division with 65 points, followed by Springfield with 63, Janesville with 57 and Anchorage with 56. The Wilderness and Minnesota Magicians are still in the playoff hunt with 53 and 51 points, respectively.
The top four teams at the end of the regular season in mid-April will advance to the Midwest Division playoffs.
Kenai River jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Friday night when Hunter Newhouse found the back of the net at 11:14 of the first period and again at 7:54 of the second period.
The Ice Dogs came roaring back on goals by Alexander Malinowski and Cameron Ricotta just one minute apart.
Malinowski got the Ice Dogs on the scoreboard with his 29th goal of the season at 12:21 of the second. Ricotta tied it up a minute later with his 23rd goal of the year, but that was the end of the Ice Dogs offensive output.
Billy Renfrew assisted on both goals. Malinowski also had an assist on Ricotta’s goal.
Kenai River took the lead for good at 15:23 of the second stanza when Carter Cloutier put the puck past Fairbanks goaltender Kayden Hargraves, who finished the night with 22 saves.
The Brown Bears put the game away on empty-net goals by Bryce Monrean and Caden Triggs at 18:10 and 18:51 of the third period.
Kenai River goaltender Bryant Marks made 35 saves, including 26 in the first two periods, to secure the victory for the Brown Bears.