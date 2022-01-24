The Anchorage Wolverines got the best of the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in their two-game North American Hockey League on Friday and Saturday in Anchorage.
After the Ice Dogs got shellacked 8-1 in the series opener Friday, Anchorage rallied to claim a 4-3 overtime victory Saturday night at Ben Boeke Arena.
Saturday night’s loss was a bitter one for the Ice Dogs, who rallied from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to take a 3-2 lead late in the second period. Fairbanks couldn’t make the lead stand up as Anchorage tied the score in the third period and then won it in overtime.
Saturday’s overtime loss dropped the Ice Dogs NAHL Midwest Division-leading record to 25-12-1-1 on the season.
With 52 points, Fairbanks is just to points ahead of the Springfield Jr. Blues, 24-9-1-1, and Springfield has played four fewer games than Fairbanks. The Jr. Blues swept the Chippewa Steel by identical 5-2 scores over the weekend.
Meanwhile, third-place Anchorage improved to 21-12-3-0 on the year for 45 points. The Wolverines have played three fewer games than the Ice Dogs.
The Ice Dogs hope to get back on track when they return home this weekend to host the Kenai River Brown Bears in a two-game series at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
The Ice Dogs defeated Kenai River 10-1 and 5-3 two weeks ago in Fairbanks.
Anchorage’s Colton Friesen scored his second goal of the night at 2:47 of the overtime period to give the Wolverines the 4-3 victory on Saturday night. Friesen’s first goal gave the Wolverines a 2-1 lead at 8:94 of the second period.
After a scoreless first period, the Ice Dogs emerged from the second period with a 3-2 lead.
Talon Sigordson, one of the leading goal-scorers in the NAHL, gave Anchorage a 1-0 lead at 4:34 of the second when he put the puck past Fairbanks goalie Kayden Hargraves.
Alexander Malinowski got the Ice Dogs even at 6:13 with his 18th goal of the season off assists from Brady Welsch and Billy Renfrew.
After Friesen gave the Wolverines a 2-1 lead, Cameron Ricotta found the back of the net to tie the score 2-2. Tyler Herzberg was credited with an assist.
Welsch scored his first goal since joining the Ice Dogs two weeks ago at 18:50 of the second to put Fairbanks ahead 3-2 going into the third period. Renfrew and Malinowski earned assists on the goal.
Anchorage’s Bohdan Panasenko scored the game-tying goal at 13:10 of the third period to send the game into overtime and set the stage for Friesen’s game-winner.
After leaving Friday night’s game in the second period, Hargraves turned in a strong performance in goal for the Ice Dogs as he registered 37 saves.
Anchorage goalie Raythan Robbins stopped 11 of 14 shots to claim his second straight victory.
Both teams had two shots on goal in overtime.
The Ice Dogs went 0 for 2 on the power play, while Anchorage was 0 for 4.