The Fairbanks Ice Dogs went into Saturday night’s North American Hockey League regular-season finale at the Big Dipper Ice Arena facing a must-win situation.
That’s because the Ice Dogs let a golden opportunity to clinch the Alaska Airlines Club 49 Cup and take control of their own destiny in the NAHL Midwest Division playoffs slip away Friday night in a 2-0 setback at the hands of their rival Anchorage Wolverines.
After a scoreless first period, Anchorage scored both of its goals during the second period. Jackson Krock’s fourth goal of the season, a snapshot from the top of the right faceoff circle, found its way past Fairbanks goalie Kayden Hargraves at 8:31 of the middle stanza and proved to be the game-winning goal.
To win the Club 49 Cup this season, the Ice Dogs had to win Saturday night’s rematch with the Wolverines. Because of Friday night’s loss, Fairbanks won’t know where it will finish or who it might play in the playoffs until the rest of the teams in the division finish their regular seasons next weekend.
However, going into Saturday night’s game, the Ice Dogs did know they were the only team in the division that had clinched a playoff spot. That’s how strange the situation is and how odd the entire second half of the season has been.
The Ice Dogs came out firing on all cylinders Friday night, but Anchorage goalie Raythan Robbins was up to the task and stopped 14 shots in the first period. He made 27 saves on the night to keep the Ice Dogs off the scoreboard at the Big Dipper for one of the few times in the team’s 25-year history.
“We came out on fire, but them we started to play by ourselves and this is a team game,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said. “We have to figure things out and move forward.”
The Wolverines weathered the Ice Dogs’ early storm and the tide started to turn midway through the first period. By the time the first 20-minute session had ended, the Wolverines had 17 shots on goal and Hargraves had stopped them all.
Hargraves wound up making 33 saves, many of which were of the stellar variety.
“I think we were nervous and tight at the start and we were afraid to make mistakes so we weren’t moving our feet,” Anchorage coach Mike Aikens said of the Wolverines’ slow start. “Raythan made some big saves early and that gave us a lot of confidence.”
Robbins came up big again in the third period as well, stopping shots by Billy Renfrew and Alexander Malinowski, while getting help when another Fairbanks shot ricocheted off the crossbar. Other than that, Anchorage controlled the play from late in the first period until the final buzzer
“I thought we were the better team tonight,” Aikens said. “It was the best we’ve played with the lead the entire season.”
Hunter Schmitz scored from in close at 15:58 to give the Wolverines an insurance goal.
“We needed to get points (in the standings) tonight and we accomplished that goal,” Aikens said. “At this point in the season every win is big for us.”
