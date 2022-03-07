Folllowing an exhilarating shootout win on Friday night, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs went flat Saturday night in Anchorage.
The Ice Dogs couldn’t muster any offense as they suffered a 2-0 North American Hockey League loss to the rival Anchorage Wolverines at Ben Boeke Arena.
“We’re a Jekyll and Hyde team right now,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said via cell phone shortly after the game. “We played soft and soggy again tonight.”
After putting together a solid effort in Friday’s win, the Ice Dogs didn’t perform the way Allison hoped they would on Saturday evening.
“I don’t know if it was arrogance or lack of respect for our opponent, but we didn’t come out and play with the intensity you need to win at this level.”
The loss dropped the Ice Dogs to 31-16-1-2 on the season and Fairbanks is now two points ahead of the Springfield Jr. Blues in the NAHL Midwest Division standings. Springfield rolled to a 9-3 win over the Minnesota Wilderness on Saturday night. Springfield has played two fewer game than Ice Dogs.
The victory enabled Anchorage to hold onto third place in the standings, one point ahead of the Janesville Jets. The Wilderness fell to fifth place, two points behind Janesville.
The top four finishers will make the NAHL Midwest Division playoffs starting in mid-April.
Anchorage scored the only goal it needed a little more than five minutes into the game when Cameron Morris slipped the puck past Fairbanks goalie Kayden Hargraves off assists from Talon Sigurdson and Aiden Westin.
That was the only goal of the game until Sigurdson lit the lamp at 13:11 of the third period to secure the win for the Wolverines.
Anchorage goalie Shane Soderwall stopped all 31 shots that came his way to record the shutout.
Hargraves finished the night with a 31-save performance, but he couldn’t get any offensive support from his teammates.
“I thought our goaltender was our best player on the ice in both games this weekend,” Allison said. “However, I thought our puck management was soft and soggy tonight.”
The Ice Dogs return to action on Friday night when they play at the Kenai River Brown Bears in the first of two games at the Soldotna Sports Center.
Kenai River was idle last weekend and brings a 12-32-3-2 record into Friday night’s game.
“If we play with the same arrogance we played with tonight, they will take it to us just like Anchorage did,” Allison said. “We have to come together collectively as a group of players to get the job done.”