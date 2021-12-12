The Fairbanks Ice Dogs top line was on fire and that didn’t bode well for the Chippewa Steel in Friday night’s North American Hockey League game.
Billy Renfrew had three goals and an assist, Alexander Malinowski scored twice and registered three assists and Owen Neuharth picked up two assists as the Ice Dogs rolled to a 7-2 win at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena in Wisconsin.
“They had a great game tonight,” Ice Dogs coach Trevor Stewart said via phone interview after the game. “They worked hard, got to the front of the net and were rewarded for it.”
The victory boosted Fairbanks to 19-8-0-1 on the season and enabled the Ice Dogs to move three points ahead of the Springfield Jr. Blues in the NAHL Midwest Division standings. Second-place Springfield suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to the North Iowa Bulls on Friday night.
Renfrew scored twice in the first period as the Ice Dogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead. After Chippewa picked up a goal early in the second period, Malinowski scored twice and the rout was on.
“We capitalized on our early chances and goalie Kayden Hargraves came up with some big saves late in the first and early in the second. “Our scoring took over after that. The fact that we had a large lead going into the third period was in a large part due to Hargraves.”
The Ice Dogs netminder improved to 13-3-0-1 on the season and finished the night with 31 saves. Fairbanks scored on seven of its 32 shots on goal.
Renfrew picked up his hat trick at 6:57 of the third period to give the Ice Dogs a 5-1 lead.
Renfrew now has 16 goals on the season, while Malinowski has 14.
After Chippewa scored to close the gap to 5 -2, the Ice Dogs struck for two more goals to put the game away.
Dakota MacIntosch scored his 11th goal of the year at 12:28 off an assist from Tyler Stewart and Jake Hale notched his sixth of the year at 18:02 off an assist from Jack Ring.
The Ice Dogs took a five-game winning streak into Saturday night’s rematch.
“We’re playing OK right now and we’re finding ways to win,” coach Stewart said. “But there are still a lot of things we can get better at.”