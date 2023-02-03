The Janesville Jets dominated Fairbanks on the ice Friday, sending the Ice Dogs to a three-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory.
The defeat followed an overtime defeat Thursday against Minnesota in which the Wilderness jumped out to a 3-0 lead and a 6-3 loss at Anchorage on Saturday.
“People write movies about underdogs,” coach Dave Allison said. “It doesn’t seem to resonate as much anymore… when you’re faced with adversity, you can either run from it, or you can buckle down and rely on each other and move forward.
“They outshot us,” he continued. “It becomes a grind game… we just didn’t have the mental acumen to get the pucks behind them and become the hunters.”
Despite struggling to hold the line, the Jets managed to come out on top in the first period with a 2-0 lead thanks to two unassisted goals by Parker Mabbett and Connor Deturius that made their way by Ice Dogs goaltender Jack Olson.
The Ice Dogs were handed two power play opportunities in the period from penalties against Jimmy Doyle of the Jets, but could not get the puck by goaltender Selby Warren.
Things were looking up for the Ice Dogs in the second period with an early goal by Kole Altergott, assisted by Brady Welsch, but the Jets took over from there. Merril Steenari and Mabbett scored in the second, and the Jets continued to roll in the third period with goals by Gustav Portillo and Max Wagener.
Unable to capitalize on three power plays in the evening, the Ice Dogs finally made the most of the man-up advantage in the final period. With Portillo sitting out for cross-checking, Julian Recine hit the net with a goal assisted by Renfrew and Joey Potter.
On how the Ice Dogs plan to turn things around Saturday for the second game in the series, Allison put it simply.
“You’ve got to come back with some conviction,” he said. “Right now, we need to be .500 on the road, so (tonight) that’s our goal.”