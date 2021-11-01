McCabe Dvorak led a balanced offensive attack with a pair of goals and the Fairbanks Ice Dogs moved into a tie for first place while completing a two-game sweep of the Kenai River Brown Bears Saturday night at the Soldotna Sports Center on the Kenai Peninsula.
Dvorak scored the Ice Dogs first and fifth goals in a 6-1 win that boosted the Fairbanks skaters into a first-place tie with the Springfield Jr. Blues in the North American Hockey League’s Midwest Division.
Both teams have accumulated 23 points in the first quarter of the season. Fairbanks is 11-4-0-1 while Springfield is 11-5-0-1.
Unlike Friday night’s 4-3 victory when the score see-sawed back and forth, the Ice Dogs led from start to finish Saturday night. Fairbanks took a 2-0 lead in the first period and went into the final 20 minutes with a 3-0 advantage.
“We were a little better tonight,” Ice Dogs coach Trevor Stewart said. “We were opportunistic and fortunate enough to get out to a sizable lead.”
Dvorak scored his second and third goals of the season for the Dogs, while Alexander Malinoski notched his first goal of the year, Billy Renfrew picked up his 11th tally and Tyler Herzberg and Cam Shasby each scored their second goal.
“Dvorak had a solid game tonight,” Stewart said. “He’s a sizable creature (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) and he found a way to get to the front of the net and create opportunities tonight.”
The Ice Dogs offensive output was backed up by another solid performance by Kayden Hargraves, who improved to 8-1-0-1 on the season with a 33-save effort. Hargraves made 42 saves in Friday night’s victory.
“He was fantastic again tonight,” Stewart said.
Kenai River’s Cole Dubicki broke up Hargraves’ bid for a shutout when he scored the Brown Bears lone goal 48 seconds into the third period. Fairbanks responded with three straight goals to close out the game.
Shasby, who scored the game-winning goal on a power play Friday night, closed out the scoring again on Saturday with a shorthanded goal.
Forward Cameron Ricotta registered three assists for the Ice Dogs. Malinoski, Shasby, Love Bergvall, Joe Greniuk, Alexander Kulmanovsky and Owen Neuharth also had assists for Fairbanks.
While Stewart was happy to see his team get two wins on the road, he still isn’t pleased with the team’s overall performance.
“We’re finding ways to win without playing our best hockey,” Stewart said. “We’re definitely going to need a better effort if we want to have success in our next five-game set.”
The Ice Dogs next five games are at the friendly confines of the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Fairbanks will host the Jainesville Jets at 7 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The following weekend, the Springfield Jr. Blues will come to town.