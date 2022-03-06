Ever since taking over as head coach in early January, Dave Allison has preached how a good defense leads to offensive opportunities and produces victories.
His message seems to be getting through to the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, who posted their second straight shootout victory in claiming a 4-3 victory over the rival Anchorage Wolverines Friday night at Ben Boeke Arena in Anchorage.
“When the object of the game is winning, I think everyone is starting to understand that it takes four lines, seven defensemen and a goaltender working together to accomplish that goal,” Allison said Friday night via cell phone from Anchorage.
“We put energy into the defensive side of the game tonight and that created offensive opportunities,” Allison added. “Now that we’re creating offensive opportunities from our defensive efforts, we have to start taking more shots at the other end of the ice.”
The last three Ice Dogs games have ended in shootouts. They lost to the Minnesota Wilderness on Feb. 18, but came back to win a nine-man shootout the following night.
Fairbanks never trailed in Friday night’s game, garnering 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 leads. All three of the Ice Dogs goals came on power plays as Fairbanks was 3 for 3 with a man advantage.
The Ice Dogs and Wolverines played again Saturday night in Anchorage.
Cameron Ricotta scored his 22nd goal of the season at 15:08 of the first period off assists from Nolan Cunningham and Jacob Conrad to give the Ice Dogs a 1-0 lead.
That lead lasted for 38 seconds as the Wolverines knotted the score on a goal by Clay Allen at 15:46 of the opening period.
Ice Dogs captain Jack Ring scored his 14th goal of the season at 1:54 of the second period with help from Ricotta and Cunningham.
After Anchorage’s Danny Reis tied the score at 13:34 of the second, Fairbanks regained the lead on Kevin Marx Noren’s unassisted power-play goal at 15:38.
Anchorage scored the final goal of regulation at 11:08 of the third period when Cameron Morris put the puck in the back of the net.
After a scoreless 5-minute overtime, the Ice Dogs won the shootout 2-1. Brady Welsch and Alexander Malinowski scored for the Ice Dogs and Fairbanks goalie Kayden Hargraves stopped two of the three shots he faced to secure the win.
Hargraves made 29 saves to earn the win, while Anchorage goalie Raythan Robbins was credited with 21 saves.
While the Ice Dogs were perfect on the power play, Anchorage was 0 for 4.
The win boosted the Ice Dogs to 31-15-1-2 on the season and Fairbanks is atop the NAHL Midwest Division with a four-point lead over the Springfield Jr. Blues, who suffered their fifth straight loss on Friday night dropping a 4-3 decision to the Minnesota Wilderness.