After suffering a three-goal loss on Friday night, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs turned the tables on the Kenai River Brown Bears Saturday night and captured a 4-1 North American Hockey League victory.
Trailing 1-0 after the first period, the Ice Dogs scored three goals in the second and added another in the final penalty-filled 20 minutes to come away with a much needed road win.
The win enabled the Ice Dogs, 32-17-1-2 on the season, to maintain a two-point lead over the Springfield Jr. Blues, 31-16-1-2, in the race for the NAHL Midwest Division regular season title. The Ice Dogs have 67 points and the Jr. Blues have 65.
While the Ice Dogs and Jr. Blues are battling for first place, only four points separates third through sixth place in the division. Only the top four finishers make the playoffs.
The Janesville Jets currently hold the No. 3 spot with 57 points, followed by the Anchorage Wolverines with 56, the Minnesota Wilderness with 55 and the Minnesota Magicians with 53.
The Ice Dogs return to the friendly confines of the Big Dipper Ice Arena at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they host the rival Anchorage Wolverines in the opener of a two-game series.
On Saturday night at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex, the Brown Bears started strong by outshooting the Ice Dogs 19-7 in the opening session and scoring their only goal of the game when Bryce Monrean got the puck past Ice Dogs goalie Tyler Krivtsov at the 9:58 mark.
That was the only puck Krivtsov allowed across the goal line as he recorded 41 saves in earning the victory.
Alexander Malinowski scored his 30th goal of the season at 2:35 of the second period to get the Ice Dogs even.
The final three Fairbanks goals came on the power play as the game started getting more physical late in the second period.
Fairbanks captain Jack Ring scored what proved to be the game-winning goal at 15:17 of the second period off assists from Brendan Miles and Jake Hale.
Just 44 seconds later, Fairbanks gained a 3-1 advantage when Billy Renfrew notched the first of his two power-play goals off assists from Malinowski and Jacob Conrad.
Renfrew’s second goal came at 7:19 of the third period with help from Kevin Marx Noren and Malinowski.
The third period featured several major altercations and a game-ending donnybrook that resulted in 122 minutes of penalties.
It was not known Sunday whether any of the Ice Dogs players would be suspended for any part of this weekend’s series against the Wolverines.