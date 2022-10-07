There are plenty of festivities planned this weekend when the Fairbanks Ice Dogs open the home portion of their North American Hockey League season at the Big Dipper Ice Arena with a two-game series against the Anchorage Wolverines.
Games start at 7:30 tonight and Saturday.
The Ice Dogs and Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame will be celebrating “50 Years of Hockey — Past, Present and Future” during the entire 2022-23 season.
Saturday, the Ice Dogs will be honoring the Alaska Gold Kings, the five-time USA Hockey Senior Men’s national champions, who played in Fairbanks from 1973 through the mid-1990s when the team moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado.
There will be a special showing of “The Gold Kings Movie” at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Big Dipper. The movie, which chronicles the history of the Gold Kings franchise, had its premier showing last March during Hockey Week in Fairbanks.
Admission to the event is free.
John Rosie, general manager and CEO of the Gold Kings, and many former players will be in town for the festivities, and the whole gang will be honored between the first and second period of Saturday night’s game for being the most recent inductees into the Alaska State Hockey Hall of Fame.
“It’s all part of the program to celebrate 50 years of hockey in Fairbanks by honoring the past, watching the present and investing in our future players,” said Ice Dogs general manager Rob Proffitt, a former Gold Kings player.
Individual game tickets can be purchased in advance at Play It Again Sports, Gene’s Chrysler, Fort Wainwright, Eielson Air Force Base and the Ice Dogs office as well as online at www.fairbanksicedogs.com.
Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children age 4-12. Children under age 4 are admitted free.
Advance ticket sales end at 4 p.m. on the day of the game.
Tickets can be purchased at the door. Admission increases to $20 for adults and $15 for children.
The Clarion Hotel, Alaska Auto Rental and Gene’s Chrysler are the main sponsors of Ice Dogs hockey this weekend.
Proffitt will also conduct the Ice Dogs usual between period entertainment events just as he has done for the past 25 years.