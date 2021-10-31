Cam Shasby’s first goal of the season proved to be a big one for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.
Shasby’s power play goal midway through the third period snapped a 3-3 tie and propelled the Ice Dogs to a 4-3 North American Hockey League victory against the Kenai River Brown Bears on Friday night at the Soldotna Sports Complex on the Kenai Peninsula.
“We had a good effort by some of our guys, but we’ll need a lot better effort from others if we want to sweep this series,” a not-so-happy Ice Dogs coach Trevor Stewart said via telephone after the game.
The victory enabled the second-place Ice Dogs to stay within one point of the Midwest Division leading Springfield Jr. Blues who skated to a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Wilderness Friday night.
Springfield leads the division with an 11-5-0-0 record, while the Ice Dogs are 10-4-0-1.
The Ice Dogs played at Kenai River on Saturday night, while Springfield hosted Minnesota.
Kenai River outplayed the Ice Dogs most of the night as the Brown Bears had a 45-32 advantage in shots on goal, but Shasby’s goal, with assists from Love Bergvall and Alexander Malinowski, at 7:35 of the third period proved to be the game-winner.
Fairbanks goalie Kayden Hargraves earned the win and improved to 7-1-0-1 with a nifty 42-save performance.
Malinowski, and Jack Ring had two-point nights for the Ice Dogs. Malinowski and Ring each registered a goal and an assist. Dakota MacIntosh accounted for the other Fairbanks goal.
The game started off well enough for the Ice Dogs as Malinowski put Fairbanks on top 1-0 with his seventh goal of the season at 4:08 of the first, with an assist from Owen Neuharth.
Each team scored twice in the second period with all four goals coming in the span of 2 minutes and 50 seconds.
Kenai River took a 2-1 lead on goals by Bryce Monrean and Parker Lockwood at 9:13 and 10:33, respectively.
Not to be outdone, the Ice Dogs scored twice in the span of 22 seconds to regain the lead.
Ring scored his second goal of the season at 11:41 and MacIntosh put the Ice Dogs back in front 12:03. McCabe Dvorak and Joe Greniuk set up Ring’s goal, while Ring and Tyler Herzberg assisted on MacIntosh’s fourth goal of the year.
“Ring had a real nice goal to tie things back up,” Stewart said.
Kenai River tied the game 3-3 early in the third period when David Vieten scored at the 1:35 mark as the Brown Bears took advantage of their lone power play opportunity of the game.
That set the stage for Shasby’s game-winning power-play goal. The Ice Dogs went 1-for-2 on the power play.
Kenai River goalie Tommy Aitken mad 28 saves and saw his record drop to 1-7-0-0.