Hargraves 0910

Hargraves

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs opened the North American Hockey League season in style Friday night in Cloquet, Minnesota.

Fairbanks scored two goals in each period and got a strong performance from veteren goaltender Kayden Hargraves to claim a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Wilderness, the team that eliminated the Ice Dogs from the NAHL Midwest Division during the 2022 Robertson Cup playoffs last May.