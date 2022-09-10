The Fairbanks Ice Dogs opened the North American Hockey League season in style Friday night in Cloquet, Minnesota.
Fairbanks scored two goals in each period and got a strong performance from veteren goaltender Kayden Hargraves to claim a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Wilderness, the team that eliminated the Ice Dogs from the NAHL Midwest Division during the 2022 Robertson Cup playoffs last May.
“It was a great way to start the season,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said in a telephone interview following the victory. “All four lines played well and Kayden was strong in goal.”
Hargraves stopped 32 of 34 shorts that came in his direction and didn’t allow a goal until the Ice Dogs had built a 3-0 lead in the second period.
“Kayden played his usual game,” Allison said. “We know what we’re going to get when he’s in the net and that just gives everyone on the ice a lot more confidence.”
Six different Ice Dogs scored goals on Friday night and nine players registered assists. McCabe Dvorak and Gavin Waltz each had a goal and an assist.
“I thought we showed a lot of grit and played with compassion for each other,” Allison said. “They’re all good players and they work hard to make each other better.”
In addition to the goals by Dvoirak and Waltz, the Ice Dogs picked up goals from Marc Lund, Kevin Marx Noren, Cameron Ricotta and Justin Biraben. Other assists went to Tyler Pfister, Jack Thomas, Cole Burke, Tyler Herzberg, Noah Griswold, Brady Welsch and Julian Racine.
The two teams meet again tonight before heading to the NAHL Showcase next week in Blaine, Minn.