The Fairbanks Ice Dogs made a fast start stand up Friday night in Chippewa, Wisconsin.
The Ice Dogs scored three goals in the first nine minutes of the game and overcame a rocky second period to register a 4-2 North American Hockey League victory over the Chippewa Steel at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
“We got off to a really good start, but I thought we left a lot of goals on the table in the first period because we didn’t shoot enough,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said via cell phone following the game.
Billy Renfrew, Braden Lindstrom and Jack Ring accounted for the first three goals as Fairbanks dominated the first period by outshooting Chippewa 16-6 in the first 20 minutes.
The second period was a different story as the Steel scored twice to make the game interesting.
“They took it to us in the second period, but the thing I liked about this game was the way our guys responded in the third period,” Allison said. “Everyone refocused, played that gritty style of hockey we’re looking for and supported one another.”
That gritty style enabled Lindstrom to get his second goal of the game and the Ice Dogs to claim the win and improve to 28-14-1-1.
The victory kept the Ice Dogs in first place in the NAHL Midwest Division standings, one point ahead of the Springfield Jr. Blues, who defeated the Anchorage Wolverines 3-2 Friday night in Springfield. The Jr. Blues have played four fewer games than the Ice Dogs.
Renfrew got the Ice Dogs first-period onslaught started on Friday night when he notched the first goal of the game at the 2:30 mark off an assist from Alexander Malinowski. It was Renfrew’s team-leading 22nd goal and Malinowski’s team-leading 32nd assist.
Lindstrom found the back of the net at the 8:07 mark with help from linemates Cameron Ricotta and McCabe Dvorak.
Ice Dogs captain Jack Ring notched what proved to be the game-winner just 44 seconds later off assists from Tyler Stewart and Jake Hale.
Chippewa’s Kade Nielsen and Jax Schauer scored in the first 6:20 of the second period, but Fairbanks goalie Tyler Krivtsov stood tall the rest of the night to preserve the victory. Krivtsov finished with 25 saves.
The Lindstrom-Riccota-Dvorak connection came through again in the third period with an insurance goal 13:24. Fairbanks outshot Chippewa 14-10 in the final 20 minutes.
Chippewa goalie Nick Haas stopped 37 of the 41 shots that came his way.
There were just three penalties called in the game, two on Chippewa and one on the Ice Dogs. Fairbanks failed to score on the only power play of the game.
The Ice Dogs played their final game outside of Alaska during the regular season on Saturday night against the Minnesota Wilderness in Cloquet, Minnesota.