Allison

Allison

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs and coach Dave Allison have had an “amicable parting of ways,” according to the NAHL team.

The move comes with the Ice Dogs mired in a 1-7-1-1 slump that has dropped their record to 27-24-6-1 for the 2023 season. With 61 points they are mathematically alive in the Midwest Division playoff race, though they have just two games remaining while two teams they are chasing for third or fourth place (Chippewa with 64 points and Kenai River with 63) and one team behind them (Anchorage with 61 points) have four games each to play.