The Fairbanks Ice Dogs and coach Dave Allison have had an “amicable parting of ways,” according to the NAHL team.
The move comes with the Ice Dogs mired in a 1-7-1-1 slump that has dropped their record to 27-24-6-1 for the 2023 season. With 61 points they are mathematically alive in the Midwest Division playoff race, though they have just two games remaining while two teams they are chasing for third or fourth place (Chippewa with 64 points and Kenai River with 63) and one team behind them (Anchorage with 61 points) have four games each to play.
“I really cannot stress enough that this is an amicable parting of ways,” general manager Rob Proffitt said in a news release. “Dave brought instant character and integrity to our organization and locker room. I thank him for that, and I will always be grateful for how he stepped in midway through last season to lead the Ice Dogs’ bench.”
Proffitt will serve as head coach this weekend when the Ice Dogs conclude their regular season with two games against Chippewa Steel. Game times are 7:30 p.m. at the Big Dipper Arena.
“Rob and I agree that a change in direction is in the best interest of all concerned,” Allison said in the release. “It was a wonderful experience with the Ice Dogs here in Fairbanks, and a privilege to be a part of the fabric of this great community.”
According to the Ice Dogs, Allison became the fourth head coach in program history in January 2022. He compiled a 41-33-7-2 record in 83 regular season games, and 2-3 mark in 5 playoff appearances as coach of the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.
Allison, 63, succeeded Trevor Stewart, who departed for a position with the University of Alaska Anchorage hockey program.