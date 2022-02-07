The Fairbanks Ice Dogs scored 40 seconds into Saturday night’s game, but couldn’t find the back of the net the rest of the night.
Although Fairbanks goaltender Kayden Hargraves turned in a sterling performance, the Springfield Jr. Blues scored late in the second period and again early in the third to claim a 2-1 victory in a showdown between the two top teams in the North American Hockey League’s Midwest Division.
“The best player we had on the ice tonight was our goaltender,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said after Hargraves stopped 37 of the 39 shots that came his way.
“He did everything he possibly could to give us a chance to win the game,” Allison added. “He kept us in the game.”
Fairbanks defenseman Jacob Conrad scored his second goal of the season off assists from Tyler Stewart and Jake Hale to put the Ice Dogs on top just 40 seconds after the opening faceoff.
That’s where the Ice Dogs offensive production stopped as Springfield goaltender Aksel Reid registered 25 saves to earn the victory.
“We had some good chances, but the fact of the matter is that after the first 12 minutes they took it to us tonight, just like we did to them on Friday night,” Allison said.
The Ice Dogs won Friday night’s series opener 4-1.
“The guys realize what needs to be done in order for us to get back to winning on a consistent basis,” Allison said. “We’re looking for consistency game-in and game-out and hopefully that will come sooner than later.”
The Ice Dogs maintained their 1-0 lead until 15:47 of the second period when Cole Dubicki, a former member of the Kenai River Brown Bears, found a way to get the puck past Hargraves.
Hagan Moe notched the game-winning goal for the Jr. Blues at 1:28 of the third period.
The loss dropped the Ice Dogs to 27-14-1-1 on the season. Fairbanks has 56 points and is one point ahead of Springfield, 26-10-1-2, in the Midwest Division standings. However, the Jr. Blues have played four fewer games than the Ice Dogs.
Fairbanks plays its final two regular season games outside of Alaska this weekend. The Ice Dogs are at the Chippewa Steel on Friday and at the Minnesota Wilderness on Saturday.
Fairbanks returns home on Feb. 17 to open a three-game series with the Minnesota Magicians that helps kick off Hockey Week in Fairbanks.