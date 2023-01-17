Fairbanks Ice Dogs goalie Kayden Hargraves has earned his fourth NAHL Midwest Division Star of the Week award after posting a pair of wins over Kenai River at the Big Dipper Arena.
Hargraves, who has signed to play with Augustana College this fall, shut out the Brown Bears 2-0 while making 25 saves on Friday. He then made 33 saves in a 3-2 win Saturday night.
“Kayden continues to take care of his responsibilities, which plays an important role in our team’s success,” said coach Dave Allison, whose Ice Dogs sit atop the division with a 22-11-3 record and 47 points.
Hargraves, a 6-foot-1 native of Cheyenne, Wyoming, is 19-8-2 in 29 games with a 2.44 goals against average and a .930 save percentage.
This is the fourth time Hargraves has claimed the weekly honor. He has also been the division’s “second star” of the week once and received honorable mention three times.
The Ice Dogs will be back at the Big Dipper Thursday through Saturday night for a three-game series with the Wisconsin Windigo. Game time is 7 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.