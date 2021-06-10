The season may be over for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, but the journey has only just begun for some of their recent alumni.
Four members of the 2020-2021 Ice Dogs have been selected to compete in the NAHL Top Prospects Tournament June19-20th, coinciding with the Robertson Cup to be played at Fogerty Arena in Blaine, Minnesota. The four Fairbanks alumni competing in this year’s tournament are forwards Scott McKenzie and Austin Becker and defensemen Brendan Murphy and Evan Junker.
According to the NAHL website, “The NAHL Top Prospects Tournament is one of the most highly scouted events of its kind. The event continues to provide the hundreds of NHL and NCAA scouts in attendance with a look at the best uncommitted players the NAHL has to offer, as well as some potential NHL Draft picks.”
McKenzie, Becker, Murphy, and Junker all remain uncommitted. The four players have now aged out of eligibility to continue competing in the NAHL. Ice Dogs head coach Trevor Stewart said he’s excited for the four to show the rest of the hockey world just how good they are.
“We’re confident that they’re going to do well,” he said. “We wish we could’ve been playing longer as a team to help them gain some exposure, but that wasn’t the case. This provides them with one last opportunity. All four were really good players for us, we expecting them to show well, and if there’s an opportunity out there we expect them to be able to seize that opportunity.”
