The Fairbanks Ice Dogs are ready for a fresh start.
The team finished last season with a record of 28-25-6 for a total of 63 points. This left the Ice Dogs with a sixth place finish in the Midwest Division and toward the bottom half of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) as a whole.
“I think we lost our way a little bit last year and I’m excited to see us get back on track.” Team general manager Rob Proffitt said.
With the hiring of new head coach Ryan Theros and a fresh squad this year, Proffitt is excited for what’s to come.
“What I’m most excited about is turning to a new chapter. We have a new head coach that I’m very excited about,” Proffitt said. “We don’t have a ton of returning players, we have a younger crop of kids that I think are going to fit in really well with our community.”
Theros joined the Ice Dogs after previously coaching for the Yellowstone Quake of the North American 3 Hockey League. There he served as the team’s head coach and general manager for three years. During the three years he posted a record of 129-23-5.
Theros also served as an associate head coach for the Waterloo Blackhawks of the United States Hockey League during the 2018-19 season. He took on the same role for the Lone Star Brahmas in the NAHL for the 2019-2020 season.
“It’s been an organization that I have always wanted to be a part of and felt it would be a great fit for me,” Theros said about joining the Ice Dogs in an announcement from the NAHL. “[I’m] excited to be a part of a great organization that does a lot of the right things for the players, fans, staff, scouts and everyone involved.”
Proffitt spoke on what made Theros fit for the job.
“Ryan’s experience, success and connectivity in the game will prove fruitful as we take the next step toward the future of the organization,” Proffitt said in the NAHL announcement. “He began scouting for us in 2022, which gives him a baseline of understanding in the players we have recruited for the upcoming season.”
The Ice Dogs start their season on Sept. 8 on the road against the Janesville Jets. The team will continue to play on the road until their home opener on Oct. 6.
“Our home opener will be October 6 and I think the fans of Fairbanks will be pretty excited for opening night and getting to see the type of game we play. It’s going to be exciting.” Proffit said on the first home game.
Despite the long wait to see the squad play their first game in Fairbanks, the Ice Dogs have events in the upcoming weeks where fans and community members can interact with the team.
The team is hosting a “meet the coach” event where fans can meet the new head coach on Aug. 23 from 5-7 p.m. at the Ice Dogs’ office. The Ice Dogs also have a merchandise and youth equipment for sale at the event.
The team is also hosting its 23rd annual golf tournament at Fairbanks Golf Course on Aug. 26 Starting at 9 a.m. Fans can meet the players and coaches at the event.
The Ice Dogs are hosting free scrimmages that are open to the public on Aug. 27, 29 and 31.