The Fairbanks Ice Dogs picked up points on the final two days of the NAHL Showcase after losing their first four games of the season.
The team managed to acquire their first point of the year with a shootout loss to the Colorado Grit on Friday. They then defeated the Austin Bruins 3-2 on Saturday. Their record following the showcase stands at 1-4-0-1 which gives them 3 points through their first six games played.
The previously mentioned game against the Grit saw Caden Pendo get the scoring started for Fairbanks in the first period. Colorado equalized in the second period.
Fairbanks pushed ahead with 3:52 left in the second period as Ingus Locmelis scored his first goal of the season.
Entering the final period of play, the Ice Dogs looked to hang on to their 2-1 lead. The clock kept ticking as Fairbanks seemed to be heading to a win.
The majority of the time remaining was spent in the Ice Dogs’ defensive zone during the final minute.
The Grit looked to find shooting lanes, but the Ice Dogs’ defense smothered any opportunity. With under five seconds remaining, the Grit had one last chance to score with a face-off looming.
The puck found the stick of Colorado’s Bowen Burke who chucked a shot into the net to even the score with 3.6 seconds remaining.
The game entered overtime as the Ice Dogs looked to salvage a win after a mystifying end to regulation.
Neither team managed to score during the overtime period.
It was on to a shootout to determine the winner. After both teams missed to start out, Kyle Rohrer scored the first goal for the Ice Dogs. Colorado leveled it at one apiece. Lance Mengel put the Grit on the verge of defeat as his goal gave Fairbanks a 2-1 advantage.
It was sudden death from there. The Grit scored to make it 2-2. Colorado had the chance to win following an Ice Dogs miss.
The game winning shot snuck into the net to hand the Ice Dogs a shootout loss.
Fairbanks took on the Austin Bruins on Saturday. Neither team managed to crack the scoreboard in the opening period.
A second period power play goal for the Bruins put them in front 1-0.
Fairbanks kept battling after falling behind. Their efforts were rewarded as Nick Blood, a former Bruin, ripped a goal on the power play to make the score 1-1.
Blood helped in the scoring effort once again as he assisted a Reece Cordray breakaway goal to give Fairbanks a 2-1 lead late in the second period.
Austin found themselves in unfamiliar territory as they had not trailed all season up to that point.
Late in the final period Cole Burke provided insurance for the Ice Dogs as he put one past the goalie with 5:28 remaining in the game.
The Bruins managed to score a goal to pull within one with 1:36 to go. Fairbanks closed out the game from there and finished with their first win of the season by a score of 3-2.
The win marked new head coach Ryan Theros’ first with the program. Fairbanks continue their season-opening road trip with a pair of games against the Wisconsin Windigo on Sept. 22 and 23.
