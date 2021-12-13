The Fairbanks Ice Dogs are on a roll.
Fairbanks won for the sixth straight time to maintain its lead in the North American Hockey League Midwest Division by completing a two-game sweep of the Chippewa Steel Saturday night in Wisconsin.
Goaltender Tyler Krivtsov registered 18 saves and the Ice Dogs special teams came through a shorthanded and power-play goals as Fairbanks skated to a 3-0 victory.
Unlike Friday night’s win when the Ice Dogs high-powered offense worked to control of a 7-2 decision, Saturday night’s victory was much more hotly-contested and it was special teams that made the difference.
After a scoreless first period, Fairbanks captain Jack Ring scored a shorthanded goal at 16:05 of the second period and that was all Krivtsov needed to improve his record to 7-4-0-0 on the season.
Nick Ostbloom and Sam Berry were credited with assists on the game-winning goal which was Ring’s ninth goal of the year.
The Ice Dogs made it 2-0 just before time expired in the second period on Love Bergvall’s fourth goal of the season. The power-play tally was assisted by Jake Hale.
The score remained 2-0 until late in the game when Dakota MacIntosh put the puck into an empty net off an assist from Cam Shasby.
Krivtsov was especially sharp in the third period when he stopped 10 shots to keep the Steel off the scoreboard.
The win boosted the Ice Dogs to 20-8-0-1 on the season for 39 points and they are three points ahead of the Springfield Jr. Blues, 18-8-1-1 in Midwest Division standings.
The Anchorage Wolverines hold down the third spot in the Midwest Division with 32 points and Chippewa is fourth with 31.
Fairbanks and East Division leader New Jersey are the only two teams in the NAHL to have achieved 20 wins so far this season.
The Ice Dogs have one more series before the Christmas break as they will play at the Janesville Jets on Friday and Saturday in Janesville, Wisconsin.