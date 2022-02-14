The Fairbanks Ice Dogs couldn’t grind it all the way out Saturday night against the Minnesota Wilderness.
After battling its way to a 5-3 lead late in the second period, Fairbanks gave up four unanswered goals in suffering a 7-5 North American Hockey League loss to the Wilderness in Cloquet, Minnesota.
The loss dropped the Ice Dogs, 28-15-1-1, into second place in the NAHL Midwest Division, one point behind the Springfield Jr. Blues, who defeated the Anchorage Wolverines 5-2 Saturday night in Springfield.
The Jr. Blues are 28-10-1-2 and have played four fewer games than the Ice Dogs. Springfield made up one of those games when it wrapped up its three-game series with Anchorage on Sunday.
The Ice Dogs return home to host the Minnesota Magicians for three games this weekend in the friendly confines of the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Thursday’s game starts at 7 p.m., while the Friday and Saturday contests begin at 7:30 p.m. The series is part of the opening weekend of “Hockey Week in Fairbanks” sponsored by the Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame.
Kevin Marx Noren scored a pair of goals for the Ice Dogs on Saturday night, while Love Bergvall, Tyler Herzberg and Alexander Malinowski each scored once, but it wasn’t enough to produce a second straight road win.
That’s because the Wilderness countered with a hat trick by William Persson and two goals from Gunnar Thoreson to claim the victory. Charlie Erickson and Cole Crusbero-Roseen also scored for Minnesota.
Ice Dogs goalie Tyler Krivtsov stopped 30 out of 36 shots in taking the loss. The final Wilderness goal was into an empty net.
Renfrew and Malinowski had two assists apiece for the Ice Dogs, while Jacob Conrad, Marx Noren, and Sam Berry each had one.
Wilderness goaltender Konrad Kausch earned the win by making 21 saves.
Leading 5-4 going into the third period, Fairbanks was outshot 10-4 in the final 20 minutes as the home team scored three times to earn the victory.
Thoreson’s first goal of the game tied the score at 5-5 just 2:03 into the third period. Persson’s third goal of the game at 8:56 of the third proved to be the game-winner. Thoreson’s second goal into an empty net at the 19:50 mark iced the decision for the Wilderness.