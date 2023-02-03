Domenick Evtimov

A valiant third-period rally ended in an overtime loss for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs on Thursday night in Cloquet, Minnesota.

Trailing 3-0 after the first period and 4-2 late in the third, the Ice Dogs rallied to tie the score with two goals in the final three minutes. But Minnesota came up with the game-winner in overtime to claim the 5-4 victory and regain sole possession of first place in the North American Hockey League Midwest Division standings.