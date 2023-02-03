A valiant third-period rally ended in an overtime loss for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs on Thursday night in Cloquet, Minnesota.
Trailing 3-0 after the first period and 4-2 late in the third, the Ice Dogs rallied to tie the score with two goals in the final three minutes. But Minnesota came up with the game-winner in overtime to claim the 5-4 victory and regain sole possession of first place in the North American Hockey League Midwest Division standings.
“We came out in the first period and weren’t forechecking,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said in a phone interview following the game. “In the second and third period we corrected that and came back. We were down 3-0 and we just kept plugging and managed to get a point in the standings out of it.”
Billy Renfrew and Julian Recine each had a goal and two assists to fuel the Ice Dogs comeback effort, but it wasn’t quite enough to completely overtake the Wild.
With the win, Minnesota took over first place in the Midwest Division with a 23-12-2-3 with 51 points, while the Ice Dogs are 23-15-4-0 for 50 points.
“We were down 3-0 and kept plugging tonight, so we have to learn from this and take those lessons into our games the next two nights,” Allison said.
Down 3-0, Renfrew got the Ice Dogs comeback started with a power-play goal in the second period off assists from Recine and Kole Altergott. The Ice Dogs made it 3-2 when Recine popped the puck in the net at 6:26 of the third period off assists from Justin Biraben and Renfrew.
After Minnesota made it 4-2 with five minutes remaining, the Ice Dogs got goals from Brady Welsch and Domenick Evtimov to send the game into overtime.
Welsch pulled the Ice Dogs to within one with 2:44 left in the game off assists from Joey Potter and Cameron Ricotta. Evtimov tied the game off assists from Renfrew and Recine with 1:03 left in regulation.
Minnesota’s Hunter Bulger scored the game-winner at 2:12 of overtime. Gunner Thoreson, Kevin Marx Noren, a former Ice Dog, and Sawyer Scholl gave the Wild a 3-0 lead in the first period.
Charlie Erickson scored Minnesota’s fourth goal.
Ice Dogs goalie Kayden Hargraves made 28 saves on the night, while Minnesota goalie Isak Posch stopped 22 shots.
The Ice Dogs scored on their only power play and killed off the one penalty they incurred.
The Ice Dogs will take on the third-place Janesville Jets in Wisconsin tonight and Saturday in their final two regular-season road games of the year in the Lower 48.