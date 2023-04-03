The Fairbanks Ice Dogs and coach Dave Allison have had an “amicable parting of ways,” according to the NAHL team.
Allison texted that he took in a Seattle Kraken game Monday night as he returned home to Des Moines, Iowa.
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 4:28 pm
"I am good and it is all good," Allison said in his text.
The transition comes with just two regular-season games remaining for the Ice Dogs and the timing of the move has generated questions as to why he wasn't allowed to finish the remaining six days with the team before they all headed back to their respective homes.
The team was mired in a 1-7-1-1 slump that has dropped their record to 27-24-6-1 for the 2023 season. With 61 points they are mathematically alive in the Midwest Division playoff race, though they have just two games remaining while two teams they are chasing for third or fourth place (Chippewa with 64 points and Kenai River with 63) and one team behind them (Anchorage with 61 points) have four games each to play.
General manager Rob Proffitt will serve as head coach this weekend when the Ice Dogs conclude their regular season with two games against Chippewa Steel. Game times are 7:30 p.m. at the Big Dipper Arena.
“I really cannot stress enough that this is an amicable parting of ways,” Proffitt said in a news release. “Dave brought instant character and integrity to our organization and locker room. I thank him for that, and I will always be grateful for how he stepped in midway through last season to lead the Ice Dogs’ bench.”
“Rob and I agree that a change in direction is in the best interest of all concerned,” Allison said in the release. “It was a wonderful experience with the Ice Dogs here in Fairbanks, and a privilege to be a part of the fabric of this great community.”
According to the Ice Dogs, Allison became the fourth head coach in program history in January 2022. He compiled a 41-33-7-2 record in 83 regular season games, and 2-3 mark in 5 playoff appearances as coach of the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.
Allison, 63, succeeded Trevor Stewart, who departed for a position with the University of Alaska Anchorage hockey program.
Fairbanks Ice Dogs assistant coach Aaron McPheters. Photo courtesy of Fairbanks Ice Dogs Hockey Club
