Alaska’s newest and most intense hockey rivalry should be at a feverish pitch this weekend when the Anchorage Wolverines come to town to battle the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in North American Hockey League action.
The two teams are battling for seeding in the NAHL Midwest Division playoffs and the Alaska Airlines Club 49 Cup will be on the line when the two-game series starts at 7:30 tonight and concludes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“Anchorage plays hard and it’s going to be a great challenge,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said Wednesday evening. “The Cup is at stake and we certainly want to get the highest seed possible as we head into the playoffs.”
There are two weeks left in the regular season, but this is the final series of the year for the Ice Dogs. The Ice Dogs also are the only team in the Midwest Division that has clinched a playoff berth; however, they could finish anywhere from first to fourth depending on the outcome of this weekend’s games.
Going into tonight’s game, the Ice Dogs lead the division with 75 points, followed by the Springfield Jr. Blues with 71, the Minnesota Wilderness with 68, Anchorage with 66, the Janesville Jets with 65 and the Minnesota Magicians with 57.
One win would clinch home ice in the first round of the Midwest playoffs, while a pair of wins would clinch at least a tie for first place, depending on how Springfield ends its season with games at the Chippewa Steel this weekend and at home against Janesville next weekend.
“We’re just living in the moment,” Allison said. “We’re focused on Friday’s game and taking care of what’s in front of us.”
When Anchorage joined the NAHL this season, the Alaska Airlines Club 49 Cup became a three-way battle between the Ice Dogs, Wolverines and the Kenai River Brown Bears.
Fairbanks has 31 points in games against its Alaska rivals, while Anchorage has 30 and Kenai finished with 11.
An Ice Dogs win would clinch the Cup, but any other outcome tonight would mean the Cup wouldn’t be decided until Saturday night.
The Ice Dogs go into tonight’s game riding a three-game winning streak, including a pair of come-from-behind victories against the Brown Bears.
“Last weekend, getting two wins with a couple of guys out of the lineup and others stepping up the way they did, was very important for this team,” Allison said. “We’re finding ways to win by playing for each other and backing each other up.”
NOTES: The weekend series between Fairbanks and Anchorage is sponsored by Alaska Airlines and the Alaska Highway Safety Office. ... The Ice Dogs’ 25th anniversary jerseys will be auctioned off between periods of both games. It’s also Parents Weekend and both the players and billet family parents will be honored following tonight’s game. Ice Dogs general manager Rob Proffitt said 22 of the players’ parents will be on hand for a post-game ceremony. ... The weekend’s hockey games lead into the Ice Dogs annual Spaghetti Feed and Raffle scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts at Pioneer Park. Because of Covid-19, this is the first time in three years that Sunday’s event will actually be held in person. The past two years, the raffle has been held via Facebook.