Ice Dogs

Brady Welsch registered the game-winning goal early in the third period and Kayden Hargraves turned in another stellar performance in goal to propel the Fairbanks Ice Dogs to a 3-2 victory to complete a two-game sweep of the season opening series against the Minnesota Wilderness.

It was a sweet sweep and a great way to start the North American Hockey League season for the Ice Dogs in Cloquet, Minnesota, against the team that eliminated Fairbanks from the NAHL playoffs last May. The Ice Dogs opened the season with a 6-2 win against the Wilderness on Friday night.

