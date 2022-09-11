Brady Welsch registered the game-winning goal early in the third period and Kayden Hargraves turned in another stellar performance in goal to propel the Fairbanks Ice Dogs to a 3-2 victory to complete a two-game sweep of the season opening series against the Minnesota Wilderness.
It was a sweet sweep and a great way to start the North American Hockey League season for the Ice Dogs in Cloquet, Minnesota, against the team that eliminated Fairbanks from the NAHL playoffs last May. The Ice Dogs opened the season with a 6-2 win against the Wilderness on Friday night.
Welsch snapped a 2-2 tie with a goal just 1:43 into the third period and the Ice Dogs made it stand up for the game-winning score. Caden Pendo and Cameron Ricotta registered assists on the play.
“It’s always nice to win, but I thought we were kind of soggy in the first two periods,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said in a telephone interview following the game. “In the third period we responded and played with some structure and supported each other.”
Hargraves kept Fairbanks in the game for the first two periods as the Ice Dogs were outshot 25-14 in 40 minutes of action. One of those saves was a penalty shot by Minnesota’s Dylan Jensen at 17:38 of the first period.
Hargraves finished the game with 34 saves, including a couple in the final 34 seconds when the Wilderness pulled their goalie in an attempt to tie the score.
The Ice Dogs’ first two goals were by Julian Recine and Caden Pendo to take a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period.
Recine scored an unassisted goal at 9:01to tie the score at 1-1 and Pendo put Fairbanks in
the lead at 17:15 off an assist from Welsch.
Minnesota outshot Fairbanks 13-5 in the second period and tied the game on a goal by Joe Cesario at
19:36 of the period, setting the stage for Welsch’s game-winner.
With two wins under their belts, the Ice Dogs will head to Blaine, Minnesota, for the NAHL Showcase
The Ice Dogs take on the Aberdeen Wings on Wednesday, the New Mexco Ice Wolves on Thursday, the
Bismarck Bobcats on Friday and the Odessa Jakalopes on Saturday.
“We have a lot of good players on this team and they know they will be playing in front of all the college
scouts and coaches,” Allison said. “The main goal is for us to stay focused and play for each other and if
we can to that the individual talent will come out.”