The Fairbanks Ice Dogs got ambushed by the Anchorage Wolverines Friday night at Ben Boeke Arena in Anchorage.
After tying the score 1-1 midway through the first period on a goal by Billy Renfrew, the Midwest Division leading Ice Dogs gave up seven unanswered goals en route to suffering an 8-1 North American Hockey League loss to the third-place Wolverines.
After Renfrew tied the score 1-1 with a short-handed goal at 9:33 of the opening period, Anchorage’s Talon Sigurdson scored 16 seconds later on the power play to put the Wolverines ahead for good and it was all Anchorage after that.
Armed with a 2-1 lead, Anchorage added three goals in each of the next two periods to hand the Ice Dogs one of the worst defeats in team history.
The Wolverines scored on eight out of their 24 shots on goal against Fairbanks goalies Kayden Hargraves and Tyler Krivtsov.
Hargraves was lifted after the Wolverines took a 3-1 lead at 3:44 of the second period. He made 10 saves before giving way to Krivtsov, who allowed five goals on 11 shots.
Renfew, the Ice Dogs leading goal-scorer this season, netted his 21st goal of the year off an assist from recently acquired Brady Welsch, who has three assists in three games.
Friday night’s win was sweet revenge for the Wolverines, who suffered a pair of humiliating losses at the Big Dipper Ice Arena in Fairbanks the last time the two teams met.
Sigurdson, who is one of the NAHL’s leading goal-scorers, picked up his 26th and 27th goals of the season to lead the way for the Wolverines. Adam Westin added two goals and two assists for Anchorage.
Hayden Hennen, Hunter Bischoff, Colton Friesen and Hunter Schmidt also scored for the Wolverines.
Anchorage goaltender Raythan Robbins turned in an outstanding performance, stopping 24 of the 25 shots that came his way.
The Ice Dogs saw their lead in the NAHL Midwest Division standings dwindle to three points over the Springfield Jr. Blues. Springfield defeated the Chippewa Steel 5-2 Friday night. The Jr. Blues have played four fewer games than Fairbanks.
Anchorage is in third place eight points behind the Ice Dogs. The Wolverines have played three fewer games than Fairbanks.
The Ice Dogs and Wolverines were scheduled to play again Saturday night in Anchorage.