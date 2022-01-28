Four Fairbanks Ice Dogs players and coach Dave Allison have been selected to participate in the North American Hockey League’s Top Prospects Tournament scheduled for Feb. 7-8 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.
Ice Dogs forwards Jack Ring, Tyler Stewart and Jake Hale along with coach Dave Allison will represent the organization on the Midwest Division team, while forward Dakota MacIntosh will play for the Southern Division squad after being chosen to compete in the tournament by the National Hockey League’s scouting combine, according to Fairbanks general manager Rob Proffitt.
The Top Prospects Tournament is primarily for NAHL players who have not committed to an NCAA Division I hockey program. The two-day event pits NAHL all-star teams from each division against each other.
The schedule calls for the East to play the South at noon (AST) Monday and the Central to take on the Midwest at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the South will play the Central at 6 a.m. (AST) and the Midwest will play the East at 9:30 a.m. Players and coaches will return to their teams for the resumption of regular season play the following weekend.
This weekend the Ice Dogs will host the Kenai River Brown Bears in a two-game series at the Big Dipper Ice Arena. Games are scheduled for 7:30 tonight and Saturday night.
The two-game series is part of the Alaska Airlines 49er Club Cup which determines junior hockey supremacy in Alaska. At this point in the season, the Ice Dogs lead the 49er Club Cup standings with 19 points, the Anchorage Wolverines second with 17 points and Kenai River is third with seven.
Fairbanks posted 10-1 and 5-3 victories over Kenai River the last time the two teams met two weeks ago at the Big Dipper.
Proffitt said a new Club 49 Cup will make its debut at the Big Dipper this weekend.
Tonight’s game is sponsored by MAC Federal Credit Union with numerous drawings for MAC-FCU sponsored prizes, including one grand prize.
Saturday night’s game is sponsored by Alaska Airlines with Club 49 Howl Towels being awarded to most fans in attendance. Two airline tickets to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies will be awarded to a lucky fan at some point during the game.
The Ice Dogs bring a NAHL Midwest Division-leading 25-12-1-1 record into this weekend’s series, while Kenai River is 7-25-3-2.
Fairbanks suffered a pair of losses to Anchorage last weekend, 8-1 and 4-3 in overtime. Kenai River split two home games with the Janesville Jets at the Soldotna Sports Center.
Heading into this weekend’s games, all four of the Ice Dogs players headed for the NAHL Top Prospects Tournament have put up good statistical numbers.
Ring, the Ice Dogs captain, has nine goals and 21 assists for 30 points in 39 games. Stewart has 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points in 37 games and Hale has nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points in 37 games. MacIntosh has 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 points in 34 games.
The Ice Dogs have seven players who have committed to NCAA Division I programs.
Leading scorer Alexander Malinowski will play at American International University, Owen Neuharth is slated to play at Colgate, Cam Shasby has committed to Western Michigan, Nolan Cunningham recently committed to the Air Force Academy, Kaden Miles will play at Michigan, Nick Ostbloom is slated to play for the Alaska Nanooks, and MacIntosh recently announced he will play at Maine.
MacIntosh is eligible for the Prospects Tournament because he was selected as an NHL prospect.
Allison, who took over as the Ice Dogs head coach two weeks ago after then coach Trevor Stewart resigned to take the associate head coaching position at the University of Alaska Anchorage, will serve as the assistant coach for the Midwest Division squad.
Tyler Rennette of the Springfield Jr. Blues will serve as the Midwest Division head coach.