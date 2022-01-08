Fairbanks Ice Dogs rookie goaltender Tyler Krivtsov made a name for himself in the month of December.
With a 4-0 record and a 1.25 goals against average, Krivtsov was named the North American Hockey League’s Goaltender of the Month.
After celebrating his 18th birthday at the beginning of the month, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound netminder from Santa Clarita, California, stopped 98 of 103 shots for a .951 saves percentage as Fairbanks won all eight of its December games.
“Tyler really went to another level in December,” Ice Dogs coach Trevor Stewart said in a NAHL press release earlier this week. “I think we are fortunate that we have a great tandem of goalies in Tyler and Kayden Hargraves that are both playing well right now and giving us a chance to win every game.
“We are hopeful that momentum and improvement can continue during the second half of the season as we make a run toward the playoffs,” Stewart added.
Fairbanks opened a critical NAHL Midwest Division series against the Springfield Jr. Blues on Friday night in Springfield, Illinois.
The Ice Dogs entered the series in first place with a 23-9-0-1 record for 47 points. Second-place Springfield was 20-9-1-1 for 42 points. The two teams split four games in Fairbanks earlier this season.
Krivtsov sports a 9-5-0 record this season with a 2.61 goals against average and a .899 saves percentage.
“The success of our team in December was what helped my personal success,” Krivtsov said in the NAHL press release. “When the Dogs get on a roll you get in a good rhythm and just have fun playing.
“We have a tight group that supports each other, and our coaching staff is top tier,” Krivtsov added. “I look to continue to develop into a better version of myself and to gain tons of experience which would put me on a path to play NCAA Division I hockey.”